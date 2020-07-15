LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Arsenal in a game Jurgen Klopp‘s men must win should they wish to break the Premier League points record. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Arsenal: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Cedric, Torreira, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Nelson, Lacazette

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Keita, Minamino, Shaqiri, Jones, Elliott, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

