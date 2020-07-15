Liverpool travel to Arsenal in a game Jurgen Klopp‘s men must win should they wish to break the Premier League points record. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Arsenal: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Cedric, Torreira, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Nelson, Lacazette

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Keita, Minamino, Shaqiri, Jones, Elliott, Origi

Official Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Matchday Programme A collector’s item for every fan – the official LFC matchday programme for the day the Reds lift the title is available to pre-order now. SHOP NOW



Our coverage updates automatically below: