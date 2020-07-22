Liverpool host Chelsea on a night when the football matters little–there is something very special happening later; anyway, we’re live to bring you the latest on the pitch.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner

Chris Williams is running tonight’s historic blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Jones, Origi

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Mount

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Tomori, Emerson

Official Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Matchday Programme The ultimate collector’s item for every fan — get tonight’s historic Liverpool vs. Chelsea official matchday programme as the Reds finally lift the Premier League trophy! SHOP NOW



Our coverage updates automatically below: