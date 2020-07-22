LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (R) and Chelsea's Willian Borges da Silva during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea – As it happened

Liverpool host Chelsea on a night when the football matters little–there is something very special happening later; anyway, we’re live to bring you the latest on the pitch.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner

Chris Williams is running tonight’s historic blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Jones, Origi

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Mount

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Tomori, Emerson

Our coverage updates automatically below:

