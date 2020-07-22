Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Player Ratings

Liverpool played their last home league game of the season against Chelsea and provided a 5-3 goalfest ahead of their Premier League trophy lift party.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Premier League (37), Anfield

July 22, 2020

Goals: Keita 22′, Alexander-Arnold 37′, Wijnaldum 42′, Firmino 55′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 85′; Giroud 45+2′, Abraham 60′, Pulisic 72′

Alisson – 5 (out of 10)

Great save initially but couldn’t prevent Olivier Giroud’s goal on the rebound. Safe with his first-half handling.

Couldn’t do anything about the goals after the break as he was left exposed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9 (Man of the Match)

Played one outrageous left-footed crossfield ball in the first half which was basically good enough to win Man of the Match by itself in a normal team.

Unreal free-kick again, which is becoming a regular feature now, and an equally superb cross for Roberto Firmino‘s goal.

Joe Gomez – 5

A lovely couple of surges out of defence past the first Chelsea line.

Easily beaten by Christian Pulisic though for Chelsea‘s second, and a whole collection of errors for the third.

Virgil van Dijk – 5

Similar to Gomez in that he was good in spells, but didn’t do enough to prevent the goals scored.

Andy Robertson – 7

His best performance since the restart. Nice and aggressive, linked well with Sadio Mane. Maybe needed to react quicker for one of Chelsea‘s goals. Brilliant run for the fifth.

Fabinho – 6

Solid, decent game, good passing. All the usual Fabinho things. Then lost a little as the game became a very strange pinball affair.

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

Got himself into the penalty box a number of times in the first half and was rewarded with a well-taken goal.

Naby Keita – 8

We are seeing the Naby we want to see, more and more often. That was a perfect Keita goal: win the ball, run the ball, absolutely thunder the ball in off the bar.

Whatever he was eating for breakfast during lockdown, he better order in a ton of it for next season.

Mohamed Salah – 7

So quick with his footwork and exchanges of passes. Always a threat for the Reds, even when it’s just his movement to open up spaces for others.

Should have been more willing to play in his team-mates for a couple of shots he took on, though.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Got his Anfield goal in the league!

Sadio Mane – 8

If there’s a stronger player in the Premier League, let them bring forth their challenge now.

Mane holds off player after player, challenge after challenge. Great slaloming run won the free-kick for Trent’s goal.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Wijnaldum, 65′) – 6

Good to have the vice-captain on the pitch at the end.

Curtis Jones (on for Keita, 65′) – 7

Some nice touches, worked back well, involved in the killer fifth.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Salah, 78′) – 6

Played on the wing, two great runs forward, one ended in him killing off the game with a goal!

Takumi Minamino (on for Firmino, 86′) – 6

Couple of minutes, couple of touches.

Divock Origi (on for Mane, 86′) – 6

Remember his goal against Everton that time?

Subs not used: Adrian, Lovren, Lallana, Shaqiri

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 10

Started the strongest team. Gave one of his favourite players a farewell performance. Won us the bloody Premier League.

Same again next year, yeah?