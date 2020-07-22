LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mates during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Player Ratings

Karl Matchett

Karl Matchett
Liverpool played their last home league game of the season against Chelsea and provided a 5-3 goalfest ahead of their Premier League trophy lift party.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Premier League (37), Anfield
July 22, 2020

Goals: Keita 22′, Alexander-Arnold 37′, Wijnaldum 42′, Firmino 55′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 85′; Giroud 45+2′, Abraham 60′, Pulisic 72′

Alisson – 5 (out of 10)

Great save initially but couldn’t prevent Olivier Giroud’s goal on the rebound. Safe with his first-half handling.

Couldn’t do anything about the goals after the break as he was left exposed.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the second goal from a free-kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9 (Man of the Match)

Played one outrageous left-footed crossfield ball in the first half which was basically good enough to win Man of the Match by itself in a normal team.

Unreal free-kick again, which is becoming a regular feature now, and an equally superb cross for Roberto Firmino‘s goal.

Joe Gomez – 5

A lovely couple of surges out of defence past the first Chelsea line.

Easily beaten by Christian Pulisic though for Chelsea‘s second, and a whole collection of errors for the third.

Virgil van Dijk – 5

Similar to Gomez in that he was good in spells, but didn’t do enough to prevent the goals scored.

Andy Robertson – 7

His best performance since the restart. Nice and aggressive, linked well with Sadio Mane. Maybe needed to react quicker for one of Chelsea‘s goals. Brilliant run for the fifth.

Fabinho – 6

Solid, decent game, good passing. All the usual Fabinho things. Then lost a little as the game became a very strange pinball affair.

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

Got himself into the penalty box a number of times in the first half and was rewarded with a well-taken goal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Naby Keita – 8

We are seeing the Naby we want to see, more and more often. That was a perfect Keita goal: win the ball, run the ball, absolutely thunder the ball in off the bar.

Whatever he was eating for breakfast during lockdown, he better order in a ton of it for next season.

Mohamed Salah – 7

So quick with his footwork and exchanges of passes. Always a threat for the Reds, even when it’s just his movement to open up spaces for others.

Should have been more willing to play in his team-mates for a couple of shots he took on, though.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roberto Firmino – 7

Got his Anfield goal in the league!

Sadio Mane – 8

If there’s a stronger player in the Premier League, let them bring forth their challenge now.

Mane holds off player after player, challenge after challenge. Great slaloming run won the free-kick for Trent’s goal.

 

Substitutes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring the fifth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

James Milner (on for Wijnaldum, 65′) – 6

Good to have the vice-captain on the pitch at the end.

Curtis Jones (on for Keita, 65′) – 7

Some nice touches, worked back well, involved in the killer fifth.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Salah, 78′) – 6

Played on the wing, two great runs forward, one ended in him killing off the game with a goal!

Takumi Minamino (on for Firmino, 86′) – 6

Couple of minutes, couple of touches.

Divock Origi (on for Mane, 86′) – 6

Remember his goal against Everton that time?

Subs not used: Adrian, Lovren, Lallana, Shaqiri

 

Manager

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp – 10

Started the strongest team. Gave one of his favourite players a farewell performance. Won us the bloody Premier League.

Same again next year, yeah?

Player ratings definitions: 10 = Faultless | 9 = Excellent | 8 = Very Good | 7 = Good | 6 = Average | 5 = Below Par | 4 = Bad | 3 = Very Bad | 2 Awful | 1 = Surely Not

