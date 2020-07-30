Liverpool have tied up specialist throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark for the 2020/21 season, with his influence continuing to play a key role in the Reds’ success.

Initial news of the club’s association with Gronnemark over two years ago was met with bemusement and short-sighted remarks.

But they have all been forced to eat their words as Liverpool have reaped the benefits from a facet of the game which is often overlooked, with retaining and recycling possession improved in addition to propelling Liverpool forward for goals.

Gronnemark’s addition to the ranks provided yet another nod to the fact that Klopp and Co. will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of success, with no detail too small.

And having reaped the rewards from his expertise, Gronnemark will now continue to work with the Liverpool squad on a part-time basis following discussions with Michael Edwards.

Gronnemark announced the “happy” news on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “I’m happy and proud to announce that I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for the 20/21 season.

I'm happy and proud to announce that I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for the 20/21 season? I'm a freelance throw-in coach, and there is great interest from other clubs at the moment. Looking forward to help more teams with "The Long, Fast and Clever Throw-in"?? pic.twitter.com/va0DBrvoHY — Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) July 30, 2020

“I’m a freelance throw-in coach, and there is great interest from other clubs at the moment. Looking forward to help more teams with ‘The Long, Fast and Clever Throw-in’.”

Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg was quick to send his congratulations and excitement over reuniting when the team report back for pre-season training in two weeks time.

It will be a season of unchartered territory for the Reds as they look to retain their Premier League crown, one which they will now continue to reap the benefits from Gronnemark’s work, who also coaches with a number of club’s across Europe.

As he noted in an interview earlier this year, “In Liverpool, [before he arrived] for possession of throw-ins under pressure the club had 45.4 and were number 18 out of 20 in the Premier League, third last.

“Last season [2018/19] we went to an increase of 33 percent, and went from number 18 to number one in the Premier League.”

It’s another positive appointment to the backroom staff, one which has also seen academy doctor Jim Moxon promoted from within to take over as the head of medical services following Andy Massey’s depart to FIFA earlier this year.