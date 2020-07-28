There has been no shortage of exhilarating and timeless moments on the way to picking up league title No. 19, and here we pick out 19 of the very best.

Three-hundred-and-fifty-one days after Jurgen Klopp‘s men kicked off their title charge against Norwich they were leaving St James’ Park with 99 points in the bag and a Premier League title added to the Champions Wall.

Within a 38-game season, there were individual moments of quality which left many in awe and team displays which affirmed Liverpool’s status as the world’s best.

And after a 2019/20 season which will forever go down in history, we have picked 19 of the top moments from the Reds’ Premier League triumph.

Opening Day as European Champions

The mood was light, one full of anticipation with a hint of celebration in the air as the newly crowned European champions returned to home soil for the first time since their triumph in Madrid.

The mosaic was one which made you sit back and take notice, Liverpool were champions of Europe once more, but now it was also time to become champions of England.

A dominant 4-1 win to get us on our way, one of 32 league victories in 2019/20.

Keita Turning a Corner

It had been a largely frustrating state of affairs for Keita at Liverpool as injury and form continued to disrupt any resemblance of momentum.

And it appeared as though it would continue this season having picked up a handful of knocks and injuries, leaving him unable to truly build on his first league start and goal at Bournemouth and Club World Cup display.

But he would benefit greatly from the three-month break, adding much-needed attacking impetus, linkup play and creative output from midfield, adding two assists and one thunderous goal to his name.

Keita is still far from the finished product, but he left a feeling of excitement over what is to come should he follow in the same vein next season.

The Assists

This is more a series of moments rather than one in itself, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (13) and Andrew Robertson (12) taking the prize for quality and quantity.

Fabinho‘s looped passes over the defensive line have become a treat in recent times, but the full-back duo continue to amaze with their precision and potency.

Whether directly from set-pieces, inch-perfect crosses, defence-splitting passes or balls across the six-yard line, the avenues to goal have been nothing short of exemplary, making it nigh on impossible to pick out one as the favourite.

The Last Outing as Champions-Elect

The first game at Anfield and the second of the restart and Liverpool headed into the meeting with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace five points away from the title.

And while they were well and truly on the rusty side in the derby, Palace were left to feel their wrath in a slick and utterly dominant display, with four goals all representative of how the club found themselves within touching distance of the title with seven games remaining.

A performance worthy of being the one to end the wait, with Trent’s inch-perfect free-kick, Fabinho‘s dink to Salah, the Brazilian’s rocket and a stunning team move from back to front finished off by Sadio Mane – a champions’ outing.

Firmino Magic vs. Newcastle

With the Champions League opener merely three days after Newcastle’s visit, the boss looked to hand Roberto Firmino a timely rest, one which would last all but 37 first-half minutes.

Sadio Mane had steered us back on level terms but it was the Brazilian who would lead the charge to three points, first stealing the ball in midfield before laying on a defence-splitting pass to the No. 10 to convert within just three minutes of his arrival.

But then came the real moment of magic, a one-two with Mohamed Salah on the edge of the area which sucked in two defenders and ended with a filthy backheel flick-on.

Flair and selflessness rolled into one on an afternoon which personified everything he brings to the team.

Guards of Honour

A tradition to do away with for some and a moment to cherish for others as a symbol of success, but never has a Premier League team been given as many guards of honour.

Some were more enthusiastic and respectful than others but each game provided another nod to the incredible feat of tying the title up so early.

And notably, three players would lead the Reds through as Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner would all don the armband in at least one of the final seven games.

The Skipper Top of the Writers’ List

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson.

In 2019/20, he became a Premier League-winning, Super Cup-winning and Club World Cup-winning captain, one who deservedly earned the crown of FWA Player of the Year.

A standard-bearer, a leader and the driving force behind Liverpool’s title charge in his best season as a Red, in addition to his brilliant work off the field with the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Youngsters Breaking Through

It was a memorable campaign for the club’s youngsters, with 21 handed their senior debut – starting in the League Cup clash at MK Dons and ending in the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

The Reds’ future certainly looks bright as their outings against MK Dons, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Shrewsbury showed, in addition to those who were drafted into the Premier League squad.

Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were the standouts, with the former two earning enough appearances for a winner’s medal and the latter becoming the youngest debutant in the FA Cup.

The crowning moment, though, would have to be Jones picking the top corner out to down the Blues.

Lallana’s Late Equaliser at United

It was to be the final chapter in a six-year Liverpool career for Adam Lallana, one which saw his overall importance dwindle on the field – but that did not mean he was not key to a defining moment.

Old Trafford has been a luckless hunting ground with only one win since 2014, and a defeat looked likely until Lallana’s timely intervention at the back post with five minutes left, having only been on the field for 14 minutes.

The celebration which ensued showed how much it meant to him and the team and while the Reds’ winning streak may have come to an end after eight games, the unbeaten sequence would continue until matchday 28.

As Klopp said at the time, “a wonderful story.”

Trent’s Rocket at the Bridge

A rocket of a strike not too dissimilar from those struck by childhood hero in Steven Gerrard in a perfectly executed set-piece manoeuvre got the Reds off to the perfect start at Stamford Bridge.

Two more inch-perfect free-kicks would come Trent’s way to close the season, against Crystal Palace and Chelsea once more, with Kepa Arrizabalaga forced to only watch as his net rippled a second time thanks to the right-back.

Everton Feeling the Blues at Anfield…Again

In the Premier League, it was a 5-2 victory the way of Klopp’s men and in the FA Cup it was a memorable 1-0 win.

The first was another whereby the scoreline flattered the Toffees, with Divock Origi showing Jordan Pickford up once more, while the cup saw a young second-string side humiliate Everton‘s first team thanks to Jones’ top-corner stunner.

That’s now 22 games in all competitions spanning over nine years since Everton last tasted victory in this fixture, home and away.

Fabinho and City

The net, you can still hear it now, as well as the complaints from the Man City bench and players.

From a lousy handball claim to 1-0 down, it was a few minutes to forget for the visitors as Fabinho broke his Liverpool duck for season 2019/20 in scintillating style.

One turned into two with a sumptuous cross from Robertson into the path of Salah, with Henderson upping the ante with one of his own to Mane – you can still hear the sound of Anfield rocking.

Pep would lift two furious fingers to the sky but the Reds would open a gap four times that.

The Man Who Delievered the Goods

From fist pumps to chest bumps, hugs and nail on the head quotes, there has been an abundance of moments to savour from Jurgen Klopp.

But after steering his side back to their perch, the greatest sight was seeing him bubbling with anticipation and joy on the podium ahead of the title lift, the ‘ooohhhh yeaaaahh’ celebration for every coach and player, medal or not, who took to the stage.

The fact he hid out of sight simply to let his players absorb the moment, happy to watch on and witness their happiness is a testament to the person and manager he is, and like us, he can’t wait to celebrate properly as soon as it is possible to do so.

Mane Madness

To pick just one moment from a long list of stunning goals, assists, performances and copycat celebrations from the No. 10 is no easy feat, such was his influence throughout.

Considered by many as Liverpool’s Player of the Year, Mane went from strength to strength in his fourth season at the club, finishing with 22 goals and 12 assists to his name.

The Southampton curler, the Villa winner, the recovery against Sheffield United, the turn and finish at Norwich and the winner on the last day at Newcastle – all decisive in taking and keeping the Reds on top.

Boxing Day Joy

Fresh off the back of a Christmas Day hangover – for fans, that is – Liverpool turned on the style and dismantled a team many had started to suggest were title contenders to keep the presents coming having only returned with the Club World Cup five days prior.

The scoreline, 4-0, would flatter Leicester in the end as Klopp’s men picked them apart piece by piece in an outing which dismissed any notion that the Premier League title was heading anywhere but Anfield.

And Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of the show with two assists and one goal.

Man City Hand Over the Title

Having won against Crystal Palace, the permutations were clear: should Man City drop points at Chelsea, Liverpool would be champions that night.

And whether you were emotionally prepared for it to happen without kicking another ball or not, it happened and the Reds were crowned as the new Premier League champions with a staggering seven games remaining.

An outpouring of emotions followed around the world and celebrations instantly started, creating memories which we will all hold onto for the rest of our lives.

Thrilling Comeback at Villa

The feeling among fans was no doubt Villa, of all teams, were the ones set to end Liverpool’s 10-game unbeaten streak as the game edged towards full-time.

It couldn’t be. And it wasn’t to be.

The mentality giants refused to lie down, refused to be consigned to defeat and at the death both Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane had the composure, with the help of Trent Alexander-Arnold, to seal all three points.

A defeat here after 11 games would have presented Man City the opportunity to move level on points with a win at Anfield the next matchday.

Instead, the victory propelled Liverpool to a further 16 wins in succession, one which created a 25-point gap at the top after the game at Norwich. Talk about sliding doors moments.

‘And Now You’re Gonna Believe Us’

A victory which led to Anfield bellowing out “and now you’re gonna believe us” with an unrivalled level of conviction.

The lead over Man United was narrow as the clock ticked closer to the 90-minute mark with Virgil van Dijk having had the honour of heading us into the lead, only for Alisson and Mohamed Salah to combine with frightening precision.

Ten seconds was all it took for the Brazilian to unleash his team-mate and for David De Gea to look into his net with shock and horror; the Reds were now 16 points clear at the top.

January 19, 2020, was the day those of the Red persuasion saw hope turn into promise.

The Shuffle and the Lift

A moment many had visualised but were never fortunate to see, that all came to an end on July 22, as Jordan Henderson became the 10th Liverpool captain to lift a league title.

The shuffle returned in all its glory in a presentation ceremony on the Kop and emotions ran wild as the triumph turned tangible in the form of the trophy.

The scenes as players received their medals and giddily waited for their skipper’s arrival and those which followed after as they all joined in on a rendition of ‘Campione, Campione’ are ones which will forever be etched into the memory and fabric of the club and all those associated with it.

After 38 games, and 352 days since the opener against Norwich, the job is complete and now it is time to attack the next one!