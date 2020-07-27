There was plenty to smile about as Liverpool players reflected on a “season we will always remember,” but eyes were already being cast to pre-season and what comes next.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were on the road for their final game of a remarkable season, with the pressure off and just another three points the goal.

Things took a slightly puzzling turn as Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net inside 30 seconds, with television cameras slow to react – much like Liverpool.

But, as ever, the Reds found a way as they pressed forward and turned an early deficit into a healthy win thanks to Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane.

And while the three points ensured the campaign ended on a high, it also meant Liverpool would end their title-winning campaign with a club record 99 points, surpassing last season’s total of 97.

Safe to say, it’s been nothing short of an exquisite and remarkable season, one which will forever live in the memory, but for Van Dijk and Co. it’s one to savour and build on.

The Dutchman, who has now started every game in two successive seasons, praised his side for their display at Newcastle, while speaking to BT Sport, and touched on the “nice challenge” which awaits the title holders in 2020/21:

“We all wanted to play today, we all wanted to show why we are the champions. To win the game we knew it was going to be tough. “We made it even more difficult for ourselves after I don’t know how many seconds! But we played well, second half was outstanding and we get to finish the season on a high and now we have a little break. “If I’m talking personally I don’t think I need any more motivation [for next season]. I want to go out there every opportunity there is, trying to get results with the boys, enjoy the game. “We want to improve on the way we play and be as consistent as we have been this year. It’s going to be hard because consistency is the hardest thing in football but it’s going to be a nice challenge.”

And the players did not take long to take to Instagram after the final whistle to celebrate ending an incredible season with their 32nd win.

For Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum it was a “perfect end” to what has been a “season we will always remember”:

In more ways than one, youngsters Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams reflected on a season to cherish as they also shared their excitement at getting back to training:

Van Dijk was eager to share his thanks to the staff working behind the scenes which keep him going and is now set for a period of reflection and rest ahead of doing it all over again:

A “deserved” break is now on the cards and for Dejan Lovren and James Milner, one where the teams can “enjoy what we’ve achieved”:

The win at Newcastle was the cherry on top of a stunning cake, one which saw the Premier League title land at Anfield, one of three titles secured in 2019/20.

Klopp’s side are now set for a two-week break to rest, recover and take stock before returning for pre-season and a Community Shield appearance before the league restarts on September 12.