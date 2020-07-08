Mohamed Salah has revealed that his near-post header to secure Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Brighton was a product of the training ground, as he bids for another Golden Boot.

The Reds started strongly at the Amex, but were required to weather a strong Seagulls comeback as Leandro Trossard cut their lead in half after Salah and Jordan Henderson struck early on.

Brighton made it difficult for the champions, but ultimately quality paid off as Salah headed his second of the game from an Andy Robertson corner, moving him ahead of Sadio Mane as the player to most benefit from the left-back’s delivery.

Salah has now scored eight goals from Robertson assists, more than any other player throughout the Scot’s career, though this one could be described as a collector’s item.

The No. 11 has only scored five headers in his own senior career, and speaking to Sky Sports after the game he explained how it was a routine straight from Melwood.

“We trained that yesterday, and two days ago,” he said, with the Reds having worked at nearby Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday.

He then laughed: “Finally Robbo gave me an assist, so I’m happy with that!”

The goal moved Salah within three goals of Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot, and as he pushed for another late on it was clear how desperately he wants to win it for the third consecutive season.

It would make him the first player to do so since Alan Shearer in 1997, but in typical fashion he downplayed its importance when questioned on the award.

“I don’t have to focus [on that],” he said, “the game is already over. Let’s go onto the next one. Let’s take it game by game!”

With his intelligent pass for Jordan Henderson‘s curled strike, Salah recorded his 40th assist in 148 games for Liverpool—only Roberto Firmino has more under Jurgen Klopp—and he jokingly referenced this impressive return when asked about how his creativity is overlooked.

“I don’t know why!” he said.

“I think I’ve had a good number since I’ve come here, but the people always look at me like I’m [just] a goalscorer.

“But if they look at the numbers, for my position, I’m doing very well.”