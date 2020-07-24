A new wall mural of Jordan Henderson lifting the Premier League trophy has been unveiled near to Anfield stadium.

The mural, situated on the corner of Anfield Road and Sybil Road, just yards from Anfield Stadium and opposite the existing Trent Alexander-Arnold mural, has been commissioned by the fan TV channel RedmenTV.

The RedmenTV partnered with Murwalls Ltd. to kick off their 10-year anniversary as the first fan TV channel of its type in the UK.

Co-founder Paul Machin said: “Ten years ago, Chris Pajak and I began this crazy backroom venture with a hand-painted banner and a borrowed camera. At the time, Liverpool were going through an incredibly tough period both on and off the pitch, struggling to match footballing expectations, and with a fight for the club’s ownership and long term survival at the forefront of fan culture.

“Today we find ourselves with nearly half a million subscribers, and the club as reigning European, World, and English Champions.

“We are immensely proud of this club, the players, and our own journey and want to leave a lasting physical legacy to mark the Reds ending our 30 year wait in such glorious style. No player embodies that journey, the spirit and the passion better than Jordan Henderson.

“It is truly our honour to recognise his magnificent achievements, and to also acknowledge the exceptional work done day in, day out by the wonderful people at Alder Hey Hospital, especially in such trying times.

“Much like the great work done by the Anfield Wrap with their Trent wall, we hope the mural is something that fans and the local community can be proud of. In Murwalls LTD I believe we have found the perfect partner to achieve this.”

Co-founder and presenter Chris Pajak said: “Jordan Henderson embodies everything the club stands for both on and off the pitch and that’s why I wanted him to be the feature of this mural.

“The timing could not have been better either with today being the day that he wins the FWA’s Footballer of the Year award.

“Jordan has fought through adversity in his Liverpool career but come out stronger for it, much like the City itself. His drive, determination and leadership shines through and I hope his actions and this mural will inspire people for years to come.

“This is our way of saying thank you to him and the rest of the Liverpool squad.”