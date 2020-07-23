This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Photos: Every Liverpool FC player with the Premier League trophy

It finally happened, Liverpool FC lifted the PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY on an emotional night at Anfield – and players were duly nothing short of delighted to celebrate their triumph.

Having been confirmed as champions nearly one month ago, Jurgen Klopp‘s side finally got their hands on the prize following their victory against Chelsea.

A memorable presentation on the Kop saw Jordan Henderson end the 30-year wait for a league title, which led to an outpouring of emotion from the players, coaches and, of course, fans from across the world.

The scenes of celebration which followed are ones to cherish despite the unprecedented circumstances which surround it.

Here’s a photo of every Liverpool player with their winners’ medal and the prestigious Premier League trophy – soak it up, Reds!

 

Jordan Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

James Milner

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s James Milner kisses the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Naby Keita

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita lifts the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Mo and Dejan

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah lift the Premier League Trophy at Anfield. PA Photo. ( Paul Ellis/PA Wire/PA Images)

 

Klopp and Lallana

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. ( Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire/PA Images)

 

Virgil van Dijk

 

Sadio Mane

Premier league champions ???

Gini Wijnaldum

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates with the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Joe Gomez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Adam Lallana

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Adam Lallana kisses the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Andy Robertson

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Money shot ?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

?

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino & Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s three Brazilians Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker with the Premier League trophy after as their side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' lifts the Premier League trophy after as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Adrian

 

Takumi Minamino

?

The Goalkeepers’ Union

 

Joel Matip

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez celebrates with the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Divock Origi

ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST HIGH

Curtis Jones

2 in 1? Enjoy your night REDS, be safe!??

Harvey Elliott

?

Neco Williams

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams kisses the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah & Xherdan Shaqiri

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrate with the Premier League trophy as they are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What a night and what a season it has been for Liverpool Football Club, adding a 19th league title to the Champions Wall in relentless fashion while also being World and European champions.

Although a 54,000-strong attendance at Anfield was the dream for this very moment, Klopp and the club have been insistent that when it is safe, a party will be at the top of the agenda.

“We should all celebrate at home, safe, but prepare for a party in I don’t know when, but when this bulls*** virus is gone then we will have a party all together, make sure you are ready!”

But for now, relish this moment for what it is and the scenes of jubilation which came from Anfield.

