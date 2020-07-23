It finally happened, Liverpool FC lifted the PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY on an emotional night at Anfield – and players were duly nothing short of delighted to celebrate their triumph.
Having been confirmed as champions nearly one month ago, Jurgen Klopp‘s side finally got their hands on the prize following their victory against Chelsea.
A memorable presentation on the Kop saw Jordan Henderson end the 30-year wait for a league title, which led to an outpouring of emotion from the players, coaches and, of course, fans from across the world.
The scenes of celebration which followed are ones to cherish despite the unprecedented circumstances which surround it.
Here’s a photo of every Liverpool player with their winners’ medal and the prestigious Premier League trophy – soak it up, Reds!
Jordan Henderson
James Milner
Naby Keita
Mo and Dejan
Klopp and Lallana
Virgil van Dijk
Just a kid from Breda, becoming a Premier League Champion. This is a dream come true but also an opportunity for me to remind every kid in the world that anything is possible. Hard work & perseverance! Don’t let anyone’s ignorance, hate or negativity stop you from being the best you can be! Thanks to my family, fans, teammates and the whole staff! ?? Liverpool this is for YOU! ?
Sadio Mane
Gini Wijnaldum
Joe Gomez
Adam Lallana
Andy Robertson
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Fabinho, Roberto Firmino & Alisson
Adrian
Takumi Minamino
The Goalkeepers’ Union
Joel Matip
Divock Origi
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Neco Williams
Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah & Xherdan Shaqiri
What a night and what a season it has been for Liverpool Football Club, adding a 19th league title to the Champions Wall in relentless fashion while also being World and European champions.
Although a 54,000-strong attendance at Anfield was the dream for this very moment, Klopp and the club have been insistent that when it is safe, a party will be at the top of the agenda.
“We should all celebrate at home, safe, but prepare for a party in I don’t know when, but when this bulls*** virus is gone then we will have a party all together, make sure you are ready!”
But for now, relish this moment for what it is and the scenes of jubilation which came from Anfield.
