It finally happened, Liverpool FC lifted the PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY on an emotional night at Anfield – and players were duly nothing short of delighted to celebrate their triumph.

Having been confirmed as champions nearly one month ago, Jurgen Klopp‘s side finally got their hands on the prize following their victory against Chelsea.

A memorable presentation on the Kop saw Jordan Henderson end the 30-year wait for a league title, which led to an outpouring of emotion from the players, coaches and, of course, fans from across the world.

The scenes of celebration which followed are ones to cherish despite the unprecedented circumstances which surround it.

Here’s a photo of every Liverpool player with their winners’ medal and the prestigious Premier League trophy – soak it up, Reds!

Jordan Henderson

James Milner

Naby Keita

Mo and Dejan

Klopp and Lallana

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mane

Gini Wijnaldum

Joe Gomez

Adam Lallana

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino & Alisson

Adrian

Takumi Minamino

The Goalkeepers’ Union

Joel Matip

Divock Origi

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

Neco Williams

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah & Xherdan Shaqiri

What a night and what a season it has been for Liverpool Football Club, adding a 19th league title to the Champions Wall in relentless fashion while also being World and European champions.

Although a 54,000-strong attendance at Anfield was the dream for this very moment, Klopp and the club have been insistent that when it is safe, a party will be at the top of the agenda.

“We should all celebrate at home, safe, but prepare for a party in I don’t know when, but when this bulls*** virus is gone then we will have a party all together, make sure you are ready!”

But for now, relish this moment for what it is and the scenes of jubilation which came from Anfield.