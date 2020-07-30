Jurgen Klopp called upon a staggering 45 players across throughout 2019/20, but a total of 52 were named in a matchday squad. Can you name them all?

Having competed in seven different competitions—including the Community Shield and two which took place in two different continents within 24 hours—this season, the Reds needed to look deep into their ranks.

With timing proving troublesome for cup competitions, Klopp paved the way for former under-23s coach Neil Critchley to take charge and for a plethora of academy players to either make their debut or be named in a senior matchday side for the very first time.

While Liverpool would ultimately exit the League and FA Cup, it remained a memorable season in the Premier League with the title wrapped up with seven games to spare.

Virgil van Dijk was an ever-present in the top flight, while Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson impressed alongside the Dutchman throughout.

Six of these players have already left or are expected to leave this summer and with a host of youngsters making their presence known this season, this could prove to be a testing quiz.

You have 10 minutes – can you name all 52?





* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Want more quizzes? Try these!