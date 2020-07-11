Liverpool play Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday; here are all the best stats and facts ahead of the game.

A favourite opponent?

Liverpool have won nine, drawn one and lost one of 11 Premier League encounters between the teams. In that time the Reds have scored 26 times.

The Reds have won four of the five Anfield Premier League clashes, the other being a 1-1 stalemate.

Liverpool’s biggest ever victory over Burnley came in December 1928 when they won 8-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool have lost only three of the last 25 league meetings home and away.

Famous faces

The last Liverpool player to hit a hat-trick against Burnley was Yossi Benayoun in a 4-0 Anfield win in September 2009.

Virgil van Dijk is closing in on becoming the first Liverpool outfield player to be an ever-present in back-to-back league campaigns since Robbie Fowler in 1994-95 and 1995-96.

The last (excluding goalkeepers) to start every game in consecutive league seasons was Steve Nicol in 1987-88 and 1988-89.

Battle of the beards

Jurgen Klopp has won five of his seven encounters with Sean Dyche, with one draw and one defeat.

Dyche has won one of his nine meetings with Liverpool as a manager – August 2016 at Turf Moor.

Back of the net

Curtis Jones scored his first Premier League goal in the recent 2-0 home win over Aston Villa. He was the Reds 17th different league scorer of the 2019-20 campaign equalling the club record previously set in 1911-12 and 2015-16.

Sadio Mane has now scored 50 goals for Liverpool at Anfield in all competitions. He reached the half-century mark against Aston Villa in the last home game.

Roberto Firmino has yet to score a league goal at Anfield this season. His last at home in the top-flight came on the last day of March last year in the victory over Tottenham.

Mo Salah needs one goal to become the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt in 1965-66 and only the fourth in Reds history to register 20 league goals in three successive seasons.

Salah and Mane are the first pair of Liverpool players since Hunt and Ian St John in 1963-64 to score 20 times each in a third consecutive season in all competitions.

This Is Anfield

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 57 league matches at Anfield since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017. They have won 47 and drawn 10 in that sequence.

The Reds have given up just four points out of a last possible 111 at Anfield in the league (35 wins and two draws).

The Reds have won all 17 of their home league games this season and are aiming to become the first team since Brentford in Division 3 North (1929-30) to win every home league game of a season. The Londoners won 21 out of 21.

Quantifying this incredible season

Liverpool have dropped 10 points all season so far. Manchester City’s defeat at Anfield on 10 November saw them reach that tally.

The Reds have won 192 points from a last possible 219 (88 per cent).

Liverpool have won all 27 league games this season in which they have scored the first goal.

Ali v the Pope

Alisson goes into this game with 13 clean sheets in the Premier League – one fewer than Burnley’s Nick Pope.

Their victory at Crystal Palace last month saw Burnley keep a club record 13th clean sheet in a Premier League campaign.

In the last 16 Anfield encounters in league and cup the Clarets have scored a total of six goals, with four of those coming in the last three visits.

Oooh, Burn

Sean Dyche’s men have won four of their last six away fixtures, recording victories at Manchester United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Since the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City in their first game after the resumption they have taken 10 points out of 12 and conceded only once in that time.

They have scored five goals in their last seven league outings and the last time they scored more than once in a game they defeated Bournemouth 3-0 in February.

The Clarets’ best finish in the Premier League era in terms of position came in 2017-18 when they ended the campaign in seventh place, having accumulated 54 points.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 23, Mane 20, Firmino 11, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, Wijnaldum 5, Henderson 4, Milner 4, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Keita 3, Fabinho 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1, own goals 5.

Burnley: Wood 11, Rodriguez 10, Barnes 6, Hendrick 3, McNeil 2, Pieters 2, Tarkowski 2, Vydra 2, Westwood 2, Berg Gudmundsson 1, Brady 1, Mee 1, own goals 1.

All stats from LFC statistician Ged Rea.