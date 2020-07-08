Jurgen Klopp praised his team for a “job well done” after they left Brighton with all three points, but he remained concerned over the fitness of Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool turned their fortunes on the road around after putting three beyond Brighton, ending a run of five away games without a goal and moving the Reds to 92 points after 34 games.

It all came to be after an emphatic start on the south coast which saw Naby Keita‘s pressure acts unlock Brighton for both Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson to find the net, with the former adding his second to secure the win in the second half.

The Seagulls proved to be no walkover, however, having pulled one back on the cusp of half-time as they continued to probe throughout.

And Klopp was pleased with how his side found the solutions to unlock Brighton for a “deserved win.”

“Difficult game, good opponent, deserved win, job well done,” Klopp told reporters in his post-match press conference.

“I think we started well and finished well but left the door open during the middle but only because Brighton were really good.

“They played really good football, took some risks in their formation and some of their counter-attacks were frightening and we had to block twice in the box and in the end we concede the goal.

“I said at half time, it’s a good game, both sides, but we have to adjust a few things and make a few things better and they will not score again.”

The boss also touched on Liverpool pushing for the Premier League points record by focusing on one game at a time, and how he is “really grateful” for the performance of Naby Keita.

The sour point of the night, however, was the knee injury to Jordan Henderson who is set for a scan back on Merseyside with Klopp conceding he doesn’t “know how serious it is” but it “will not be nothing” – throwing his participation for the remainder of the season in doubt.