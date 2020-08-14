Depending on the source, Liverpool may or may not be signing Bayern Munich No. 6 Thiago this summer. But if they do, they would be signing a world-class player.

According to German publication BILD, the Reds have now made “official contact” with the Bundesliga champions over a deal for the Spain international.

Bayern are said to value Thiago at €30 million, but with only a year left on his contract in Munich, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to pay this.

Of course, the Liverpool Echo and Sky Sports maintain that there is no interest in Thiago, but a silence from the likes of the Times‘ Paul Joyce and The Athletic’s James Pearce may speak volumes.

It is a difficult transfer to weigh up, but watching analysis of his impact on Bayern from the Bundesliga’s official YouTube channel highlights why he would be a sensational signing.

They describe Thiago as “the personification of the art of football,” with his ability marking him out as a generational talent that made his way to Munich through the insistence of then-Bayern manager Pep Guardiola.

He has been with Bayern for seven years, and has won the Bundesliga in every season, along with the DFB-Pokal four times, the DFL-Supercup three times and the Club World Cup once.

The Spaniard is, as the video continues, “the linchpin in the Bayern midfield,” and his ability in possession is arguably his best quality.

Thiago averages 104 touches of the ball per Bundesliga game, which is the most of any Bayern player, while he has a pass success rate of 91 percent, higher than any Liverpool player last season.

They also highlight his ball control as a “signature move,” adding that “time and again, Thiago can be seen easily extricating himself from high-pressure pressing situations.”

His ability to draw opponents towards him and navigate danger is a key asset, married to his skill and eye for a pass to make him one of the most press-resistant midfielders in world football.

That alone would be a main factor behind Liverpool considering a deal for a player who, despite being 29, should not be expected to depreciate in quality any time soon, barely relying on pace or physicality.

He is now the most-capped Spaniard in Bundesliga history, and having surpassed Javi Martinez’s record it seems he has set his sights on a new challenge.

Joining Liverpool in the Premier League would be the perfect next step for Thiago, with his ‘best of’ video showcasing just why Klopp would be eager to add him to his squad.