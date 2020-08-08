It was a dream start for Dejan Lovren at Zenit St Petersburg, winning the Russian Super Cup on his debut on Friday evening.

Just 12 days after Liverpool’s 2019/20 season came to an official end and 11 since his departure was announced, Lovren was back in action but this time for his new team.

The 31-year-old left the Reds after six years in an £11 million deal and has wasted little time in starting as he means to go on having slotted straight into the heart of Zenit’s defence.

As Russia’s Premier League champions and Russian Cup winners, Zenit were to face league runners-up Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Super Cup final, akin to the Community Shield as a season opener.

Lovren was named in the starting lineup for Sergei Semak’s side alongside Yaroslav Rakitskiy and played the full 90 minutes as his side scored the first two goals of the game to secure a 2-1 win.

It’s another medal and trophy to add to the recent collection, joining his Champions League, Premier League and Super Cup titles and one which he will hope to be the first as Zenit look to retain their league title when they start their defence on Tuesday.

After a successful debut, Lovren took to Instagram to celebrate his “First game, first title,” with his former Liverpool teammates coming out in support.

Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Adrian and Alberto Moreno were all quick to write messages of best wishes for their ex-teammate as he kicked off his new chapter in style.