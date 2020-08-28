Jurgen Klopp has stressed he would never emulate the likes of Pep Guardiola and insist on heavy spending to finance his efforts in charge of Liverpool, as the club comes first.

The Reds are yet to spend significantly this summer, as in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic those in charge have opted for a cautious approach to the transfer market.

An £11.75 million deal for Kostas Tsimikas was financed by the £10.9 million sale of Dejan Lovren, while further wages have been freed up by the departures of Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

Links with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara persist, but unlike Man City and Chelsea, who have spent a combined £195.4 million so far this summer, Liverpool are yet to splurge.

Speaking at Melwood on Friday, Klopp was asked about a possible move for Thiago and whether he has more clarity over the club’s financial situation at this stage, and he insisted he would never demand money from the club.

“I’m clear enough about it, I’m as clear as possible I think,” he explained.

“It’s not that we ever had that relationship, and we’ll never have it, that I go to Mike Gordon and tell him ‘that’s the money I need and without that we cannot survive’.

“It’s about the club. So I’m clear enough about our situation, but that’s it pretty much.

“There are other clubs that have different policies, obviously, but that’s what you have to expect. That was the same last year, and the year before pretty much the same.

“We have all our individual approaches, how to beat the different situations.

“It didn’t harm us really, our way, it’s just our way. I cannot change that, I don’t want to, I knew about that when I arrived here, that this is the way it goes.

“So since I’m in, nothing changed, only the times change from time to time, especially now.

“As a sensible person, I know that this is not the best time in our lives, and why should you plan for the long term with these kinds of things.

“We are in a good place, and we have a good team. We talk about motivation, will we be motivated, and that’s, of course, my job to do as well, and the boys’ job to do, and the supporters.

“We can create a feeling together, we cannot just bring in five new players because people want to be busy with that.

“Every year it’s pretty much the same, I don’t think I’ve bought ‘enough’ players in the transfer window for everybody. It was always like ‘ah, here and there, we need another one’.

“And so far it worked out, it doesn’t mean it will work out forever. We’ve made mistakes and we will probably make mistakes, but it’s really all about what kind of mood we can create again for this season.

“And that’s all about really creating a unit that is absolutely difficult to beat, be a proper, proper team who is ready to suffer for each other.

“That’s the most important thing, and not who you can buy in a very strange moment of all our lives.”