Joe Gomez and, surprisingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold are both to represent England during the September international break, with the defenders called upon by Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions are scheduled to play two Nations League fixtures in the September break, away at both Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8).

This season’s international break precedes the start of domestic seasons, with the pandemic ensuring 2020/21 looks a little different than usual.

With the summer’s European Champions postponed a year, England have not played a game since November 17, in a 4-0 win against Kosovo.

Gomez was a member of Southgate’s last squad before withdrawing, and he has now been selected for England’s latest games in Group 2 of the Nations League.

And despite failing to travel to Austria as part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations due to a minor knock, Alexander-Arnold has also been named in the squad.

Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are both recovering from respective injuries and knocks, meaning the defenders are to be the Reds’ only representatives for England.

But FIFA have decided that clubs will not have to release players for international duty if a compulsory quarantine or self-isolation period is involved – where a five-day isolation is required in Iceland.

It is expected, however, that nations hosting fixtures in September will wave any regulations to ensure matches can take place without forcing a players’ club to make a decision.

The pair join both Neco Williams (Wales) and Andy Robertson (Scotland) in being named to represent their country so far.

England Squad vs. Iceland & Denmark

Goalkeepers: D. Henderson, Pickford, Pope

Defenders: Walker, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Dier, Mings, Keane, Maguire, Trippier

Midfielders: Winks, Ward-Prowse, Foden, Mount, Phillips, Rice

Forwards: Ings, Abraham, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Sancho, Sterling