Liverpool face Salzburg in their second pre-season friendly of the summer this afternoon – we’re live to bring you the latest from Austria.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is at 3pm (UK).

Teams

Salzburg: Coronel, Vallci, Onguene, Ramalho, Junuzovic, Ulmer, Bernede, Mwepu, Daka, Berisha, Szlozslbolozlai

Subs: Walke, Stankovic, Ashimeru, Koita, Adamu, Prevljak, Seiwald, Camara, Solet, Farkas, Okugawa, Kristensen, Okafor, Sucic

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Hoever, Phillips, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Grujic, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster, Kelleher, Koumetio

Our coverage updates automatically below: