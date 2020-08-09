Liverpool enquire about Brazilian forward dubbed the ‘next Neymar’

Liverpool have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama over the availability of a teenage star by the name of Talles Magno.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed the ‘next Neymar’ and is considered as one of Brazil’s brightest young prospects having already made his first-team breakthrough.

The versatile youngster can operate as a centre forward or on the left side of attack and has attracted interest from across Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen among the teams said to be keeping tabs on Magno.

And Liverpool, who did register interest back in May, are now said to have made contact to see if a transfer is possible this summer, according to Brazil’s Yahoo Esportes.

Magno has 17 appearances with Vasco da Gama to his name, scoring twice and setting up another in that time, in addition, to being part of Brazil’s under-17 World Cup-winning squad last year, where he has since been elevated to the under-19 side.

He penned a new contract with Vasco which runs until 2022 late last year and is reported to include a staggering £45 million release clause, but clubs are expecting to secure his signature for significantly less.

The financial crisis expected to hit Brazillian football due to the coronavirus means cash-strapped Vasco could sanction a deal in the region of £18 million, but they will hope multiple suitors will drive up the price.

The Reds are now said to have made contact to enquire about his availability but also to get to know more about the person behind the player as is custom under Jurgen Klopp and Co.

In recent years Liverpool have looked to trim down their academy to prioritise quality over quantity and ensure a clearer route to the first team is available, and from an on-field view, Magno would seemingly fit the bill.

However, with a limited transfer budget themselves, the currently mooted fee would appear quite a reach despite the obvious talent of the 18-year-old, who featured in Guardian’s list of the 60 best young talents in world football.

