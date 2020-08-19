Liverpool line up Stuttgart and Salzburg friendlies

Liverpool are due to play pre-season friendlies against Stuttgart and RB Salzburg during their time in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions are in Saalfelden near Salzburg for 10 days, having arrived in Austria last Saturday after a late change in plans following new government quarantine restrictions.

With the Community Shield against Arsenal a week on Saturday (August 29), Klopp’s side some friendlies before then to help get up to speed.

And it now appears that the two opponents will be German side Stuttgart, who are already training in Saalfelden and played Ajax in a friendly on Tuesday, and RB Salzburg, who the Reds played last season in the Champions League.

The match against Stuttgart is expected to take place on Saturday, 22 August, and then against Salzburg on Tuesday, 25 August.

Both games will take place at Stadion Burgerau, of course, behind-closed-doors. For supporters, both games will be live on LFCTV.

Stuttgart are managed by Thomas Hitzlsperger and were promoted back to the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool have a good relationship with both clubs, with Nat Phillips having spent last season on loan at Stuttgart, and the Reds having signed Takumi Minamino from Salzburg in January.

Klopp’s squad return to Merseyside next Wednesday, ahead of the Community Shield, before some players head out for international duty before the season starts on September 12.

The fixtures for the new season are due to be announced this Friday (August 21).