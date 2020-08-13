Liverpool are reported to have made their first official contact with Bayern Munich over a deal for Thiago Alcantara, having already agreed a deal with the midfielder.

Thiago has rumoured as a target for the Reds since the end of June, with speculation growing over the past seven weeks, during which the club won the Premier League title.

The Spaniard turned down the offer of a new deal with Bayern, and they are now resigned to selling the Spaniard, who has set his sights on a challenge elsewhere—which the Bundesliga champions believe will be in the Premier League.

It has long been claimed that Thiago has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, and the 29-year-old is said to be “absolutely convinced” it is the right destination for him.

There has been little talk from the Merseyside press, but sources closest to the club, such as the Times‘ Paul Joyce and The Athletic’s James Pearce, are yet to downplay suggestions he could move to Anfield.

Now, Bild‘s chief reporter Tobi Altschaffl has revealed “official contact” between Liverpool and Bayern, with there being no dialogue between the two clubs until now.

Michael Edwards is reported to have contacted Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, though there is no claim of a bid being made at this point.

Regardless, talks between the two clubs should be considered a positive step, with there likely to be negotiations over Thiago’s price tag in the coming days.

Bayern are believed to have dropped their valuation of the Spaniard down to €30 million (£27.1m), while previously, Liverpool were said to be willing to pay €25 million (£22.6m).

This would indicate there could be a compromise reached between Edwards and Salihamidzic, with Thiago considered a unique proposition for the Reds in the transfer market—a world-class midfielder available for a cut-price fee.

Thiago cannot be seen as a typical Liverpool signing, given he will turn 30 next April, but his availability makes him difficult to turn down.

BILD describe the deal as “getting closer,” though it is clear there is some way to go yet, however the news that £175 million worth of Premier League prize and TV money has been made available to the club could have prompted this contact.

Liverpool have already signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, after a £10 million bid for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis was rejected, underlining the hardline stance Edwards is taking with securing value in the market.