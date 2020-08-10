While one left-back is on his way to Liverpool, two existing full-back’s are set to put pen to paper on two different kinds of contracts.

The Reds have bolstered their ranks in the first team with the acquisition of Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas, with the 24-year-old expected to be announced as the first summer signing imminently.

He was one of four options considered by Jurgen Klopp, with a move for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis falling through due to their hefty demands, while Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, who spent last season on loan with Sevilla, was also mooted.

Tsimikas joins as Andy Robertson‘s deputy and boosts the Reds’ options at the back alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams, the latter of whom has grown leaps and bounds to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad.

The 19-year-old, who joined the club at the under-nine level, made his debut in October 2019, against Arsenal in the League Cup, and went on to earn a Premier League winners’ medal with six appearances to his name.

And according to Goal’s Neil Jones, the Welshman will join fellow young breakout stars Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in committing his future to the Reds by signing a five-year deal.

Just rewards for a breakthrough season merely less than two years after he penned his first professional contract with the club.

But while Williams gets set to act as Trent’s understudy in a campaign which will see Liverpool look to retain their title, his fellow academy teammate in Adam Lewis is set for his first loan spell.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs but Jones states that the Championship’s Luton Town are the “front runners” for his services.

Lewis saw much of his early 2019/20 season derailed by a knee injury which meant he missed many of the opportunities presented to the youngsters throughout Liverpool’s cup competitions.

But he did make his debut against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup win at Anfield in what he described as “the best moment of my life so far,” but he knew it needed to be the start of accumulating game time having admitted he would like to go out on loan.

Exposure to a senior set up and a consistent matchday routine is the ideal next step for Lewis, who recently signed a new long-term contract with the club ahead of his expected temporary switch.

Building momentum and replicating some of the qualities seen in Liverpool’s full-back ranks will be the goal for when Lewis would return as a 21-year-old next summer.