Liverpool’s rising stars have few better role models to aspire to, and the Reds’ senior contingent find the perfect balance between demanding the best and understanding the journey.

The Reds’ culture of excellence forged under Jurgen Klopp has underpinned the club’s exponential rise to the top of the club football, from new transfers to long-time servants and those rising through the ranks.

There are non-negotiables in this side, ones which are defined by “our identity is intensity” and being “mentality giants.”

It’s a process, however, and while Liverpool’s senior contingent set the standards, having experienced life as a young player looking to make their way in the game they can ascertain the required balance throughout sessions.

And with the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio, Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever currently in Austria for pre-season training, elite development coach Vitor Matos spoke glowingly of the senior players establishing connections.

Watching how Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner go about their game on and off the field is one thing, but their involvement in the young Reds’ development is “priceless” for Matos.

“They are absolutely unbelievable because they understand how difficult it could be and, at the same time, they understand how demanding they should be,” Matos told the club’s official website.

“So they always demand from them but they always help them to perform.

“So this is really important because the young player when he comes here, they should know that this is the high standard that they should really perform on and, at the same time, they have world-class players helping them to do it.

“So this connection, this relationship, it’s unbelievable and priceless to watch.

“It’s so important for a young player to hear something from Hendo, Virgil, Millie, Sadio, Mo, Bobby. So hearing something from them and seeing and watching them do it, it’s much more important than feedback from me. So it’s really good.

“For them it’s unbelievable because they are inside a world-class team with world-class players and being around them, it’s wonderful.

“They can really learn and get as much as they can from these role models like we have inside of the team. At the same time, they can learn and be educated in a way that we believe is the best way for doing it.”

Elliott and Koumetio have already caught the eye of the coaches and their teammates during their time in Austria so far and will no doubt be provided with an opportunity in the two pre-season friendlies lined up.

And with the likes of Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi missing Friday morning’s session, the young Reds’ chances have seemingly been boosted.

Liverpool will meet Stuttgart on Saturday to kickstart their preparations for the 2020/21 season, with a clash with Salzburg to follow on Tuesday before a return to the UK.