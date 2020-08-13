The Premier League have now confirmed the full matchday calendar for the 2020/21 campaign, with Liverpool kicking off on September 12/13 and ending on May 23.

The Reds will begin their title defence two weeks after the Community Shield, which will see them take on Arsenal at Wembley on August 29, with a 4.30pm kickoff (BST).

With the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup to also attend to, it will be a particularly busy season for Jurgen Klopp‘s side as it starts a month later than usual.

Though the specific opponents are yet to be finalised—with fixtures to be announced no later than August 21—the Premier League have now confirmed when the games will be held:

Premier League Fixture Dates, 2020/21

Matchweek 1: Sep 12/13

Matchweek 2: Sep 19/20

Matchweek 3: Sep 26/27

Matchweek 4: Oct 3/4

Matchweek 5: Oct 17/18

Matchweek 6: Oct 24/25

Matchweek 7: Oct 31/Nov 1

Matchweek 8: Nov 7/8

Matchweek 9: Nov 21/22

Matchweek 10: Nov 28/29

Matchweek 11: Dec 5/6

Matchweek 12: Dec 12/13

Matchweek 13: Dec 16/17

Matchweek 14: Dec 19/20

Matchweek 15: Dec 26/27

Matchweek 16: Dec 28/29

Matchweek 17: Jan 2/3

Matchweek 18a: Jan 13/14

Matchweek 19: Jan 16/17

Matchweek 18b: Jan 20/21

Matchweek 20: Jan 23/24

Matchweek 21: Jan 30/31

Matchweek 22: Feb 3/4

Matchweek 23: Feb 6/7

Matchweek 24: Feb 13/14

Matchweek 25: Feb 20/21

Matchweek 26: Feb 27/28

Matchweek 27: Mar 6/7

Matchweek 28: Mar 13/14

Matchweek 29: Mar 20/21

Matchweek 30: Apr 3/4

Matchweek 31: Apr 10/11

Matchweek 32: Apr 17/18

Matchweek 33: Apr 24/25

Matchweek 34: May 1/2

Matchweek 35: May 8/9

Matchweek 36: May 12/13

Matchweek 37: May 15/16

Matchweek 38: May 23

The calendar includes six midweek fixtures, and a ‘matchweek’ split over two separate dates, that being the 18th round of games, played over January 13/14 and January 20/21.

As ever, the busiest period in terms of the Premier League will be December and January, with 12 fixtures to be played over the two months, along with various other cup and European commitments.

It is likely that Klopp opts for a heavier rotational approach—and certainly earlier than usual—to navigate such a relentless schedule, with youngsters almost definitely called upon in the FA Cup and League Cup.

The confirmation of the schedule could also force the club into further action in the transfer market, with the potential for added depth to Klopp’s squad required.