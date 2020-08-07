Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nominated for both the Premier League‘s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards for 2019/20.

It was an excellent season for our No. 66, who broke his assist record for the English top flight with 13 in 38 games, also scoring four goals on the way to the title.

Alexander-Arnold is now a Premier League winner and a Champions League winner, having also won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup last season.

As a marker of his performances and his growing reputation as a world-class right-back, the 21-year-old has been nominated for both of the Premier League‘s top individual prizes.

For Player of the Season, he is joined by both Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, who are up for the prize against Kevin De Bruyne, Danny Ings, Jamie Vardy and Nick Pope.

There was no nod for Virgil van Dijk, despite another exceptional season, nor Mohamed Salah, who ended the campaign as Liverpool’s top scorer again.

Alexander-Arnold’s rivals for the Young Player of the Season prize are Jack Grealish, Mason Greenwood, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Marcus Rashford.

The parameters for the youth prize are if the player was aged 23 or under at the start of the season—which is why 24-year-olds Grealish and Martial can still be eligible.

The right-back could be considered a front-runner for both awards, given his influence on Liverpool’s record-breaking champions season.

Voting is open to the public for both Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season via sponsors EA Sports and TAG Heuer, with the deadline set for August 10 at 6pm (BST).

Van Dijk won the Player of the Season prize in 2018/19, with Salah picking it up in 2017/18; the previous winners while at Liverpool were Michael Owen (1997/98) and Luis Suarez (2013/14).

This is the first time a Young Player of the Season prize will be awarded, with Alexander-Arnold in line to be its inaugural winner.

Jurgen Klopp has also been nominated for the Premier League‘s Manager of the Season award, for which he is up against Brendan Rodgers, Chris Wilder and Frank Lampard.

Voting closes on August 10 at 6pm (BST), and fans can back the German on the Premier League website here.

Klopp has already been awarded the League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year, while Henderson was voted the Footballer Writers’ Association Player of the Year.