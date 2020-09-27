The annual arrival of new blood serves as a healthy tool to fuel competition but for Alisson, Thiago‘s signing has injected “top blood” for Liverpool’s charge to retain the title.

A lot was said over Liverpool’s chances to secure back-to-back titles when incomings were scarce throughout the summer, with the need to revitalise the squad a key ingredient for sustained success.

A boost in competition for places ensures complacency is kept at bay but within an unpredictable climate, the Reds took their time to land their targets.

Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and Diogo Jota have since all been added to the fold to bolster each outfield department, with the Spaniard’s acquisition dominating the headlines.

A game-changing signing which was met with excitement by fans and the dressing room alike, as another proven winner and a world-class player is now by plying their trade at Anfield.

Upon his arrival Jurgen Klopp was very complimentary, saying: “First touch incredible; vision incredible; passing pretty good! But is quick as well. Work-rate great.” Qualities which Alisson knows Liverpool can rely on in their bid to add more silverware and keep hold of the league title.

“Thiago is an important arrival for us not only because he is new blood but because he is top blood,” Alisson told the Daily Mail.

“He is a top player who already has a great history in football, a player with energy who still has the desire to do great things and also a top person who will come here and not bring problems for us but will bring solutions for us and I am really happy we can count on him.

“We have top players here, top people, really good men full of desire to win things and to do great things for this club and the desire to improve is what we need on this team because history says that not many clubs win the title the second year in a row.

“We have the potential and the quality to do that.

“We know the level of the Premier League is getting higher. Clubs are investing a lot of money in players, they are getting better organised on the pitch. We have to believe in ourselves and we know our quality and our goals but it depends how much we put on the pitch and in the game.

“Last season, we didn’t think about winning the title. We put 100 percent of our focus on the next game and the next challenge. This year, we will do that the same.”

The signing of Thiago adds another dimension to Liverpool’s play and as Alisson, Pep Lijnders and Co. have reiterated, he provides a solution and is part of the team’s constant evolution.

He is, as Alisson points out, the new weapon in the Reds’ all-ready impressive arsenal in their pursuit of continued success, and with games to come thick and fast it is welcome to hear that Liverpool will not divert from the one game at a time mentality which has served them well.