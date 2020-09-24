Liverpool take on Lincoln for the first time since 1961 tonight as Jurgen Klopp‘s side begin their League Cup campaign, with 10 changes from Sunday’s win at Chelsea.

The Reds produced a strong performance on their way to a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, before turning their focus to the cup.

Lincoln serve as tonight’s hosts, with Michael Appleton’s Imps enjoying a productive start to the season, currently sitting second in League One after two wins from two outings.

They will provide a much different challenge to Chelsea, and Klopp has tasked a much-changed side with stepping up to the plate.

Adrian starts in goal, with the Reds relying on the Spaniard as their cup goalkeeper again this season, giving Alisson a deserved night off following his penalty save at the weekend.

Ahead of Adrian are Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk and a debuting Kostas Tsimikas, with the Greek making his first appearance for the club after a reported case of COVID-19.

Rhys Williams spent last season on loan with Kidderminster Harriers, and has been compared to Van Dijk in terms of style and looks.

In midfield, Marko Grujic is joined by Curtis Jones, while in attack, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott line up behind Divock Origi up front.

This will be Grujic’s first appearance for Liverpool since December 2017, when he came off the bench in a 5-1 win at Brighton.

Fabinho, Harry Wilson and Diogo Jota are among the substitutes at Sincil Bank, with Liverpool hoping for a fluid display to push them to the fourth round of the League Cup for the second successive season.

Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Grujic, Jones; Shaqiri, Minamino, Elliott; Origi

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Keita, Wilson, Jota