It’s mission accomplished as far as Jurgen Klopp finally ending Liverpool’s title wait is concerned – but that’s far from saying it’s mission over.

The Reds are, once again, built to win. Built to dominate, in fact, if Klopp gets his way – as he wants to take further steps towards improving an already successful side.

Partly, of course, it’s a measure of keeping distance between Liverpool and the rest of the league.

Being behind is always an incentive to spend and improve, as has been seen this summer with the transfers and rumours going around, from Chelsea‘s Bundesliga spending spree to Spurs apparently turning back time with Gareth Bale and Man United trying, and failing, to sign about five different attacking midfielders.

As a result, the Reds must also improve just to stay where they are – but in addition to the ongoing battle at the top of the Premier League, its simply in Klopp’s nature, and that of the squad, to want to improve.

“It’s completely normal that we have to make another step because other teams will make other steps as well,” Klopp said to Sky Sports.

“It has nothing to do with being champions, we constantly try to develop and find solutions to the new challenges before we have the problems with them. That’s how football works.

“So it’s not only about changing things it’s about finding the right approach and plan again for this season.”

The boss was also asked about the Reds’ upcoming opponents, with Chelsea expected to be contenders at the top this year.

They have signed Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech, well over £200m in total, with further additions expected in a goalkeeper and potentially another defender.

Klopp says there’s no personal issue between he and Frank Lampard, despite a few battles of words over the past couple of months. Even so, there’s a clear distinction between the Reds’ way of doing business and Chelsea‘s, even if some don’t want to acknowledge it.

“Between Frank (Lampard) and me there is absolutely nothing – I admired him and loved him as a player and now he is doing a really good job as a coach.

“So I can’t help you with some ‘rivalry’ between us, we will obviously be rivals on Sunday but apart from that it’s all good.

“We are different clubs, leading in a different way, that’s how it is – we invest what we earn and sometimes we invest before we earn but it’s still based on these kind of things and it’s not like this for other clubs.

“Whatever they do though I am completely fine with that – they can all do what they want and it’s a free world. We have our way of dealing with the club.”

The Reds will hope for a response in a defensive sense against Chelsea this weekend, having conceded three to Leeds in the opening game.

But Chelsea had issues of their own against Brighton too, despite emerging with three points, and Klopp will be keen to show that Liverpool’s improvements are seen against a potential title rival early on this season – another marker of the team’s development and their intention to win trophies once more.