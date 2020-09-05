This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Pre Season: Liverpool 7-2 Blackpool – As it happened

Liverpool are back at Anfield for the first time since the Premier League trophy lift, taking on Blackpool in a pre-season friendly. We’re live to bring you all the action.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).

Henry Jackson is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Hoever, Matip, Koumetio, Milner; Fabinho, Keita; Minamino, Firmino, Mane; Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Karius, Jones, Origi, Phillips, Clarkson, Elliott, Van den Berg.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments