Liverpool are back in action as the champions welcome Leeds to Anfield as they start their Premier League title defence. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Casey, Alioski, Poveda, Shackleton, Roberts, Rodrigo

