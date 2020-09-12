Liverpool are back in action as the champions welcome Leeds to Anfield as they start their Premier League title defence. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Origi
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford
Subs: Casilla, Casey, Alioski, Poveda, Shackleton, Roberts, Rodrigo
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments