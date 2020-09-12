LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum (R) and Leeds United's Robin Koch during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leeds – Follow the Premier League champions’ return to action

Liverpool are back in action as the champions welcome Leeds to Anfield as they start their Premier League title defence. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Casey, Alioski, Poveda, Shackleton, Roberts, Rodrigo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

