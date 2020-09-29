Liverpool swept aside Arsenal in impressive fashion on Monday night, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane earning the most plaudits in the Reds’ 3-1 triumph.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hosted an in-form Arsenal side, with at least one 100 percent record guaranteed to end at Anfield.

Despite a dominant start by the hosts, it was Arsenal who struck first after Alexandre Lacazette profited from a rare Andy Robertson error.

Liverpool hit back immediately, however, as Mohamed Salah‘s shot was kept out by Bernd Leno, only for Mane to tap home the rebound.

The comeback was complete when Robertson atoned for his earlier mistake, latching onto Alexander-Arnold’s cross and beating Leno from close range.

Debutant Diogo Jota buried a clinical strike in the dying minutes to seal the victory, as Liverpool made it three wins out of three.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, Sky Sports, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Alexander-Arnold (8.1) who got the average rating, perhaps surprisingly.

That’s not to say Liverpool’s right-back wasn’t excellent, however, adding another assist to his collection and showcasing his outrageous crossing and passing technique.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Alexander-Arnold was the Reds’ star man on the night, saying he was a “constant menace with his deliveries.”

TIA’s Karl Matchett claimed it was the 21-year-old’s “best game so far this season,” but did also mention “horrid positioning for two through-passes.”

Mane (8.0) was next up, following yet another devastating showing from Liverpool’s No.10.

FotMob highlighted that the Senegalese enjoyed an 89 percent pass completion rate on the night, also winning six duels and two tackles, not to mention making four recoveries.

Matchett gave Mane the Man of the Match award, describing him as “relentless” and saying it was a “surprise” to see him substituted in the second half.

Alisson (7.8) scooped the bronze medal despite not having the busiest of games.

Great goalkeepers save their team when it really matters, though, and the Brazilian thwarted Lacazette at 2-1, making an “excellent” stop, according to Doyle.

Rather unfairly, the lowest average went to Naby Keita (6.6), who performed far better than his overall mark suggests.

The 25-year-old was an influential presence in Liverpool’s midfield, although Matchett was correct in saying he was “simple in possession<" rather than expansive. Next up for Liverpool is a rematch with Arsenal on Thursday evening, as the pair meet in the fourth round of the League Cup at Anfield.