Liverpool's Sadio Mane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. (Image: Michael Regan/PA Wire/PA Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Performance of champions,” “Thiago is simply sublime” – Fans react as Liverpool safely dispatch Chelsea

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win thanks to two second-half goals from Sadio Mane, and there was plenty to celebrate for fans after the final whistle.

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Stamford Bridge
September 20, 2020

Goals: Mane 50’, 54’

The Reds were out to start their 2020/21 season with two successive victories, with Chelsea the opposition, and it was mission accomplished for Liverpool.

In the opening half, Jurgen Klopp’s men had the lion’s share of possession but struggled to create a clear opening on goal, but when they did, thanks to the vision of Jordan Henderson, Andreas Christensen saw red for the hosts after locking Sadio Mane into a rugby tackle.

While Chelsea came out from the break with 10 men, Liverpool returned with Thiago – with the new No. 6 given his debut just two days after signing, replacing Jordan Henderson.

And within nine minutes of the restart, Liverpool were two goals to the good thanks to the efforts of Sadio Mane, with a sumptuous header preceding a fine piece of pressing.

The lead would be preserved thanks to Alisson’s penalty save, clinching another three valuable points and a clean sheet.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The match winner received widespread plaudits for his goals and overall performance…

 

There was, of course, plenty of excitement for Thiago’s mesmeric debut…

“How good is Thiago? Never trained with these guys, slips in like a hand in a glove.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

While there is rightly concern at centre-back, Fabinho more than stood up to the occasion…

 

It was a performance of champions in the end as the Reds cruised to all three points…

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments