It’s back to League Cup action for Jurgen Klopp‘s side and Arsenal are the visitors once more with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Thursday, October 1, 2020 – 7.45pm (BST)

Anfield

League Cup Fourth Round

Referee: Kevin Friend

New month, the same week, same opponents but a different competition for Liverpool as they host Arsenal for the second time in three days.

The Reds comfortably clinched a 3-1 win over the Gunners on Monday evening, flexing their muscles in a relentless and dominant display which saw the scoreboard flatter the visitors.

And now a chance to progress to the final eight of the League Cup awaits, where a win for Klopp’s men would even the 2020 ledger against Mikel Arteta’s side.

After rubbing shoulders seemingly at every turn in recent months, this will be the last time the two teams will meet this calendar year and there would be no better to way to send the visitors off than by knocking them out of the League Cup.

A much-changed side is expected as Liverpool look aim to qualify for the quarter-finals in the competition for the second season in succession and for the fourth time under Klopp.

An exciting fixture is on the cards once more and will be one where eyes will be cast over those looking to stake a claim for regular game time in 2020/21.

Team News

A flurry of changes are expected, with the squad who put Lincoln to the sword 7-2 in the last round set to take centre stage once more.

Klopp will be unable to call upon Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago with respective injuries and illness, with three of the four only expected to return after the October international break.

And Kostas Tsimikas has joined those in the treatment room after sustaining a “thigh problem” in the win at Lincoln, meaning James Milner will return to his left-back post.

At least 10 alterations will be made from the side who ran out 3-1 victors last time out, where Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk will be in the running for a successive start at the back alongside either Rhys Williams or Billy Koumetio.

Starting berths will also likely come the way of Adrian, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota – a full debut for the latter.

A myriad of options in midfield and attack will see Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott, Marko Grujic and Divock Origi vie for the remaining places.

Possible Arsenal XI: Runarsson; Saliba, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Cedric, Saka, Ceballos, Willock; Pepe, Nelson, Nketiah

Last 5 at Home to Arsenal (All Competitions)

Won 3-1 – September 2020 (Mane, Robertson, Jota; Lacazette)

Drew 5-5 (won 5-4 on pens) – October 2019 (Mustafi OG, Milner pen, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi x2; Torreira, Martinelli x2, Maitland-Niles, Willock)

Won 3-1 – August 2019 (Matip, Salah x2 (1 pen); Torreira)

Won 5-1 – December 2018 (Firmino x3, Mane, Salah; Maitland-Niles)

Won 4-0 – August 2017 (Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge)

Did You Know?

The two teams met in this very same round of the League Cup last season, playing out a 5-5 draw at Anfield which had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

It was the highest-scoring match in any League Cup fixture since a 6-6 draw between Dagenham & Redbridge and Brentford in August 2014.

And by Curtis Jones nailing the final penalty to secure a win for Liverpool, the Reds continued their rich vein of form from the spot in the League Cup.

It was their eighth penalty shootout victory in the competition, which is more than any other team in League Cup history, they have participated in a total of 11 – dating back to 1993.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 3-1 vs. Arsenal

Won 7-2 vs. Lincoln

Won 2-0 vs. Chelsea

Won 4-3 vs. Leeds

Won 7-2 vs. Blackpool

Arsenal – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 3-1 vs. Liverpool

Won 2-0 vs. Leicester

Won 2-1 vs. West Ham

Won 3-0 vs. Fulham

Drew 1-1 vs. Liverpool (won 5-4 on pens)

Lijnders’ View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lijnders remains cautious of an Arsenal side who continue to grown in Mikel Arteta’s image, despite a host of changes to their XI:

“Mikel has won the last seven games in the domestic cup so it’s a completely different context that we are going to play this game. “It’s a proper win or lose, of course. But what Mikel has instilled at Arsenal, and what all good teams in Europe and in the Premier League have is a clear identity, and with changing players it stays the same. “They will try to improve, for sure. But that’s the same for us despite it being only two days in between.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Liverpool vs. Arsenal in the League Cup will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.30pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 7.45pm.

Chris Williams has you covered on This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, keeping you entertained with his usual non-bias take and up to date with all the action, starting from 7.15pm (BST).