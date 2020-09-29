Another three points and another reason to celebrate for the Reds after they dispatched Arsenal 3-1, where Andy Robertson‘s ‘assist’ and Diogo Jota‘s goal dominated the headlines.

Liverpool were at their relentless best when Arsenal rolled into town on Monday evening to extend their 100 percent start to the Premier League campaign.

An early goal against the run of play may have handed the Gunners the early advantage thanks to the calamity that was Andy Robertson‘s attempted clearance, but it was to be nothing but a consolation.

In the space of just nine minutes, the Reds had turned the tables and were 2-1 up after Mohamed Salah‘s run into the box ended with a Sadio Mane goal before Robertson made up for his mistake.

Alisson would prove to be an immovable barrier before a flurry of opportunities would come Liverpool’s way to seal the game in the second half, but it was to be Diogo Jota who had the final say as he volleyed home his maiden goal for the club on his Anfield debut.

It was a performance Jurgen Klopp “loved each second” of, and it was not hard to see why as the reigning champions kept their foot on Arsenal‘s throat both on and off the ball.

For Robertson, the only negative, his assist at the wrong end aside, was not having more goals on the scoresheet to reflect a dominant performance where it mattered most:

“Our defensive display was very good, our attacking was very good. The only thing we can maybe say is we maybe could have taken a couple more of the chances. “Of course, the goal could have been avoided – it was definitely the worst assist I’ve ever given! “Luckily, I popped up at the other end and I didn’t let that get to me. So, I’m pleased about that. And hopefully, the next time that ball comes in I’ll clear it 60 yards the other way.”

Alongside the victory, a key highlight came with Jota making his Premier League debut for Liverpool which he marked with a well-deserved goal.

The 23-year-old played just 10 minutes but left an impression having followed in the pressing footsteps of Mane and found himself making all the right runs – a natural game the manager encouraged him to play.

And he broke down Klopp’s instructions and how he was constantly preparing himself to enter the fray when he spoke to LFCTV post-match:

“Arsenal are playing really well with good momentum. So, [Klopp] just told me to keep the pressing that we were doing very well in the match. “And with the ball, just be happy, play my best – and that’s what I tried to do. I think in the end he was pleased with that. “When we are on the bench we are watching the game closely, with attention. We know we could come on at any moment and we could have a chance to decide the game in the few moments that we are on. That’s what I try to do – always be focused. “And when I’m on the pitch I’m always ready to do my best.”

And after the match, Jota and his teammates were quick to take to social media to celebrate their latest victory.

Liverpool’s new No. 20 savoured the moment of his maiden goal and received plaudits from his teammates alike, with both James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum taking time to share their congratulations:

It was a “good evening” for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and to answer your question Trent, who could not enjoy a performance like that from the Reds?:

There was no hiding from the “tough” matchup for Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Naby Keita, but a “good team performance” was key to keep the winning momentum rolling:

Finally, Robertson once again did not hide from his error at the back but was happy to put it right in a performance which saw the entire team shine:

It’s another win on the board and three points added to the early season tally, and if there were any questions pertaining to the mentality of this squad they are being answered emphatically one game at a time.

And it will be a case of deja vu when Liverpool next take to the field, with the same movie played out with a different cast as Arsenal return to Anfield to play out the fourth round of the League Cup.