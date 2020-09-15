Chris Wilder is hoping to sign a striker before Sheffield United’s next Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The Blades boss admitted his side lacked that telling quality in the final third on Monday night after they began their campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolves.

Wilder has made no secret of his desire to add to his strike force before the transfer window closes, with Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster his number one target.

The Blades have held talks with the Premier League champions regarding the England Under-21 international but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has yet to make a decision on the future of Brewster, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

“We are definitely looking to improve and get one at the top of the pitch to give us that quality,” said Wilder, whose side travel to Villa Park on September 21.

“We are trying. It is an important area of the pitch. Obviously we have the skipper [Billy Sharp] and David McGoldrick who were involved [on Monday].

“Didzy was injured on international duty and only trained for half an hour on Sunday to get on the bench. Oli Burke has not played any minutes of football at all, so he will start his season on Thursday night at Burnley in the cup.

“Oli McBurnie was out on his feet as well and Lys [Mousset] is injured. He has a foot ligament injury.

“We are definitely looking to improve. I am delighted with what we have brought in but if we can get one more at the top end of the pitch to really give us that quality then we will be in much better shape than when we first started in the Premier League against Bournemouth.”