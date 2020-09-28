Liverpool are back at Anfield to host Arsenal, in a game where both clubs are seeking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Here’s how to watch tonight’s clash on TV around the world.

The Reds head into the meeting off the back of two straight victories, which started with dispatching Chelsea before slotting seven beyond Lincoln to progress in the League Cup.

The latter result is one which will see this fixture played out once again in three days’ time, with the Gunners having overcome Leicester to progress to the fourth round.

For now, all eyes are on the Premier League meeting which pits two teams with two wins to their name against one another, where a win for either side would see them join Leicester and Everton at the top with nine points.

Liverpool will restore a full-strength side after making sweeping changes in mid-week, but could be without Alisson and Thiago after the pair were thrown into doubt on the eve of the game.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been on the losing end of this fixture in the last two meetings, including the penalty shootout defeat in the Community Shield, and will no doubt be eager to start evening out the ledger in 2020 with a victory tonight.

Can they secure all three points and extend their Anfield unbeaten run to 61 games?

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

