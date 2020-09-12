Watch the goals & highlights from Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

Anfield welcomed the 2020/21 season with a real goal-fest, as Liverpool edged out newly promoted Leeds 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday.



Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

Premier League, Anfield

September 12, 2020

Goals: Salah pen 4′ 33′ pen 87′, Van Dijk 20′; Harrison 12′, Bamford 30′, Klich 67′

The Reds were ahead just a few minutes after kick-off, Mo Salah burying a penalty after his own shot had been blocked by a Leeds arm.

That frenetic start was only a hint of what was to come, though, with the ball in the net a further five times in the next 25 minutes.

Jack Harrison scored a brilliant individual equaliser, before Sadio Mane lofted a 30-yard shot into an empty net – only for the offside flag to rule out the strike.

Then Andy Robertson delivered a dangerous corner which Virgil van Dijk met with a powerful header to put the Reds back in front.

And on the half-hour mark it was 2-2, with Van Dijk blundering a clearance which was rolled home by Patrick Bamford—with Salah instantly replying with a thunderous half-volley into the top corner.

The second half was barely any less intense, despite fewer goals.

Gini Wijnaldum shot straight at the keeper from a few yards out, before Firmino opted against shooting twice.

Mane and Salah then fashioned a chance with several one-two passes, only for the No. 10 to sky his shot.

And Leeds found a third equaliser with Mateusz Klich half-volleying past Alisson with a quarter of the game remaining.

It started to look as though a frustrating start to the title defence would be the case, but Fabinho nicked the ball ahead of Rodrigo late on and the new Leeds signing brought him down – another penalty for the Reds.

Salah kept his cool, hit his hat-trick and gave a thrilling three points to the champions.