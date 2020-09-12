LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk scores the second goal with a header during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Watch the goals & highlights from Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

Anfield welcomed the 2020/21 season with a real goal-fest, as Liverpool edged out newly promoted Leeds 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday.


*Video via Sky Sports, geo-restrictions may apply

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

Premier League, Anfield
September 12, 2020

Goals: Salah pen 4′ 33′ pen 87′, Van Dijk 20′; Harrison 12′, Bamford 30′, Klich 67′

The Reds were ahead just a few minutes after kick-off, Mo Salah burying a penalty after his own shot had been blocked by a Leeds arm.

That frenetic start was only a hint of what was to come, though, with the ball in the net a further five times in the next 25 minutes.

Jack Harrison scored a brilliant individual equaliser, before Sadio Mane lofted a 30-yard shot into an empty net – only for the offside flag to rule out the strike.

Then Andy Robertson delivered a dangerous corner which Virgil van Dijk met with a powerful header to put the Reds back in front.

And on the half-hour mark it was 2-2, with Van Dijk blundering a clearance which was rolled home by Patrick Bamford—with Salah instantly replying with a thunderous half-volley into the top corner.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal to make the score 3-2 during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The second half was barely any less intense, despite fewer goals.

Gini Wijnaldum shot straight at the keeper from a few yards out, before Firmino opted against shooting twice.

Mane and Salah then fashioned a chance with several one-two passes, only for the No. 10 to sky his shot.

And Leeds found a third equaliser with Mateusz Klich half-volleying past Alisson with a quarter of the game remaining.

It started to look as though a frustrating start to the title defence would be the case, but Fabinho nicked the ball ahead of Rodrigo late on and the new Leeds signing brought him down – another penalty for the Reds.

Salah kept his cool, hit his hat-trick and gave a thrilling three points to the champions.

