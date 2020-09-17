Watford set price for Sarr & Reds focus on retaining title – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are closing in on Thiago Alcantara as a second signing of the summer…but there’s other news of a non-Thiago variety, too!

Full focus on a difficult retention challenge

The Reds fulfilled the dreams of many when they won the title last season – but in true Ronnie Moran spirit, that was last season.

Now it’s all about 2020/21, when another league title is up for grabs and we’ve got to be just as good to earn the trophy again.

The squad concur, and as difficult as they know it’ll be, they are fully focused on being up to the task.

Virgil van Dijk says it’s consistency which is key, being a defining trait of the team from last season and even beforehand, which they’ll need to replicate this year for further success.

And the boss says that the Reds are fully committed to self-improvement, saying it’s our desire to get better which pushes us to improve in training and transfers, rather than teams around us spending to catch up.

It all bodes well for another year of the mighty relentless Reds.

Watford “set price” for Ismaila Sarr – and Reds are in for him

Last season’s destroyer of Reds’ hopes and dreams of going an entire league season unbeaten, Ismaila Sarr, has been rather heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

It’s an on-again, off-again sort of rumour rather than a daily update of developments type, as Thiago has been, but there’s solid reasoning behind the interest.

He’s young, improving, has just had a first season of reasonably good impact in the Premier League – but there’s far more to come.

Sarr is also a good mate of Sadio Mane‘s, fills a couple of positions the Reds could do with depth in and has the pace and goalscoring potential to be a decent acquisition over the longer term.

The downside then? £40 million, say the Mirror, is the asking price.

It’s an amount we’d expect only to shell out if there are departures this summer, particularly concerning Origi or Wilson, as they’d fill similar squad spots as well as raise that type of funding if sold.

“No bid or formal contact” at this point, says the report in the Mirror – but Dominic King of the Mail says the Reds have enquired and are “seriously considering” him as a back-up option for the forward line. He also notes a slightly reduced asking price for the winger.

Transfer pace is picking up!

Countdown to Thiago…!

OK, ok…we’ll give you what you came for! Here’s all the latest on Thiago to Liverpool…

Stupid decision of the day

Leeds came under fire for making Kiko Casilla captain in midweek, with the goalkeeper being banned for racist abuse last season and having not apologised for it.

Marcelo Bielsa defended the decision by saying the squad “think he deserved to be” skipper – so, instead of a single player thinking racial abuse is fine, they apparently have an entire group of them.

