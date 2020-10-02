SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's substitute Rhian Brewster during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
“A win-win for all” – Fans react as Liverpool agree £23m sale of Rhian Brewster

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Sheffield United to sell young striker Rhian Brewster and the move could be completed as early as today.

BBC Sport are among those reporting the agreement between clubs, with a medical suggested to be taking place before midday – the deadline for the Blades to register the move if they want Brewster to play at the weekend.

The deal will be for £18 million up front, rising to £23.5m with add-ons, while the Reds have also negotiated a buy-back clause for three years and a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Liverpool supporters have long been excited about Brewster’s potential, but his impending exit has them realistic about matters too: he faces a struggle for game time at Anfield this season, with the league champions looking as though they are getting better and better once more.

Here’s all the best of the fan reaction as Brewster nears his exit.

 

Brewster being a starter with the Blades is a clear factor which fans are happy to acknowledge…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 2, 2020: Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

The positives for both parties were noted, if the move works out well…

Jurgen Klopp, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott. (Pic by Propaganda)

 

Some would have preferred to see the young striker remain at Anfield…

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Rhian Brewster celebrates scoring the second goal during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

 

And fans have pointed to the fact there’s still more work to do in the window, too, as well as Michael Edwards’ tremendous record there.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 7, 2018: Liverpool's Director of Football Michael Edwards during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With luck and continued progression, we could yet see Brewster back at Anfield as a Red in years to come and the deal will look even better!

