Liverpool have agreed a deal with Sheffield United to sell young striker Rhian Brewster and the move could be completed as early as today.

BBC Sport are among those reporting the agreement between clubs, with a medical suggested to be taking place before midday – the deadline for the Blades to register the move if they want Brewster to play at the weekend.

The deal will be for £18 million up front, rising to £23.5m with add-ons, while the Reds have also negotiated a buy-back clause for three years and a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Liverpool supporters have long been excited about Brewster’s potential, but his impending exit has them realistic about matters too: he faces a struggle for game time at Anfield this season, with the league champions looking as though they are getting better and better once more.

Here’s all the best of the fan reaction as Brewster nears his exit.

Brewster being a starter with the Blades is a clear factor which fans are happy to acknowledge…

Sheffield United a great move for Rhian Brewster’s development. Likely to be their main forward & gains PL experience under a manager who develops youth. Shame to see him leave but will get valuable minutes, £23.5m a good deal & buy back clause makes sense. Wish him all the best. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 2, 2020

Brewster is the exact kind of player Sheffield United need — . (@carl_lewis_91) October 2, 2020

Think Sheff United is an ideal move for Rhian Brewster, far better fit than going to Palace. He should become the main forward there, get them 10+ goals this season. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 2, 2020

The positives for both parties were noted, if the move works out well…

Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United is a win-win for all parties – they haven’t scored yet in the league and he should thrive as first-choice striker, while it could effectively work as a three-year loan Liverpool (with a premium). — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) October 2, 2020

Good luck @RhianBrewster9 hopefully do well at sheff United and get you back in a few years to the line! 23mill plus 15% sell on clause with 3 year buy back option is another masterstroke from don Edwards — Jim (@Officially_Jim) October 2, 2020

Glad we’ve got a buy back clause. In 3/4 years the pathway to our first team may be easier and if Brewster kills it (which I think he will) we can bring him back. Good luck @RhianBrewster9 #YNWA — Rohan (@Rohan_Sidhu) October 2, 2020

Great move for Brewster and a buy back guaranteed for 3 years is perfect for us ! Hopefully he smashes it ? — Leigh Gentry (@Leigh_Gentry) October 2, 2020

Some would have preferred to see the young striker remain at Anfield…

A shame to see Brewster go, looks a very promising and exciting player. Should be being picked ahead of Origi — Dan ???? (@DanArmitage1990) October 2, 2020

Brewster, Shaqiri and Grujic are leaving while Origi and Wilson will be kept… pic.twitter.com/JrMRLnknmv — Josh (@ftbljosh) October 2, 2020

As much as I think Brewster should stay and Origi go, 23.5m is daylight robbery. Shame though, significantly more natural striker and if he was 6’2, he’d be staying with origi leaving. — Peel* (@PacketPowell) October 2, 2020

Shaq and Brewster should stay. Wilson and Origi should go, they’re far below the standard required — RYAN (@Ryan_Marchh) October 2, 2020

And fans have pointed to the fact there’s still more work to do in the window, too, as well as Michael Edwards’ tremendous record there.

Brewster gone for 23 million & Shaqiri close to leaving, if Origi pushes his way out we'll be short for cover up front!!! Doku? or Sarr? https://t.co/GhO1L9l3vh — JayLFC (@Jasonbranagan11) October 2, 2020

If we end up getting rid of Wilson, Shaqiri, Brewster, Grujic and Origi then I hope we're bringing someone else in. — Josh (@MakeUsDreamLFC5) October 2, 2020

The fact that Brewster is about to be become a club record signing just by being potential makes me laugh. Great business from Liverpool — Bis#LFC (@Bis70148541) October 2, 2020

The money liverpool have got the last few years for players like solanke ibe and Brewster is incredible

Player's with barely any first team games — cliff richards love child (@frankfallon41) October 2, 2020

Imagine the fume if we get @Sanchooo10 with the sales of Brewster Origi Shaqiri and Grujic ? — The Heath Tavern * (@TavernHeath) October 2, 2020

buying thiago for £20m and selling brewster for £23.5m. ? — Ayush Bhusal (@theayushbhusal) October 2, 2020

With luck and continued progression, we could yet see Brewster back at Anfield as a Red in years to come and the deal will look even better!