Liverpool are expected to welcome Alisson back between the sticks against West Ham, with Brazil’s selection committee revealing the Reds hope to see him play three games before the November internationals.

The No. 1 has been out of action for Liverpool’s last three games having picked up a shoulder injury during training prior to the trip to Aston Villa earlier in the month.

But on Friday he was selected for the Brazil national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

A timeline of up to six weeks had been speculated before Jurgen Klopp revealed he had made “big steps” and a return against Man City in the final game before the international break was tipped for his comeback.

However, when discussing Brazil’s squad selection, it was revealed that Liverpool’s medical department deemed Alisson “would probably be available” for the Reds on October 31, in time to play three games.

“Alisson had a shoulder injury on September 30. A trauma [after] an athlete from his own team fell on his shoulder,” explained Brazil physio Fabio Mahseredjian.

“And on October 15 he was back for training sessions. Brazil’s chief medical officer was in contact with Liverpool’s medical department, [they] gave us a heads up by saying that Alisson would probably be available Klopp, to Liverpool’s technical staff on October 31.

“He would have three games before joining the Brazil team.”

It would mean Alisson would miss Saturday’s meeting against Sheffield United and the Champions League clash against Midtjylland on Tuesday, but would then be available for West Ham, Atalanta and the showdown at Man City.

Alisson‘s return to the fold would provide a major boost to Liverpool’s defensive line who has experienced some upheaval in recent weeks, with Virgil van Dijk the latest long-term absentee.