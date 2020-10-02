Liverpool found out their opponents for the Champions League group stages on Thursday, with the dates for the ties now confirmed by UEFA.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will play Dutch side Ajax, Italian outfit Atalanta, and Danish newcomers FC Midtjylland.

It means trips to Amsterdam, Milan and Jutland for the Reds, three trips that would have been superb for travelling supporters.

Alas, stadiums will instead be empty and drawing such favourable away trips really hit that home.

UEFA have announced that fans will be allowed to enter stadiums but only in countries where that is allowed and only for home supporters. Currently, that means home fans will be in attendance for Midtjylland and Atalanta.

The Reds will start away from home against their Eredivisie opponents, have the double-header against the Serie A side and wrap up the group away in Scandinavia.

Fixtures

Matchday One: vs. Ajax (A) October 21, 8pm

Matchday Two: vs. Midtjylland (H) October 27, 8pm

Matchday Three: vs. Atalanta (A) November 3, 8pm

Matchday Four: vs. Atalanta (H) November 25, 8pm

Matchday Five: vs. Ajax (H) December 1, 8pm

Matchday Six: vs. Midtjylland (A) December 9, 5:55pm

As such, we begin our European campaign four days after the Merseyside derby, which follows the forthcoming international break.