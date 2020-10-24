Liverpool return to Anfield to meet Sheffield United tonight, with Jurgen Klopp making three changes to his side from midweek – with Alisson returning to the starting XI.

A trip to Amsterdam returned a welcome a confidence boost for the Reds as they kicked off their European campaign on a winning note and with a valuable clean sheet.

And now it is back to topflight action merely three days later, with Liverpool aiming to return to the winner’s board and secure their fourth victory of the season.

Thankfully, no new injuries emerged from the win over Ajax and the Reds have been boosted by the return of Alisson who has missed the last three games, and he will see Joe Gomez and Fabinho lineup in front of him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will assume their regular positions, with the latter making his 100th league appearance for the club.

In the middle of the park, Jordan Henderson will return from the off in what could be a double pivot with Gini Wijnaldum in a 4-2-3-1 system.

It comes after Diogo Jota is handed a start alongside the formidable trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – with the latter expected to occupy the No. 10 role.

It is back to just seven options from the bench tonight, where Klopp will be able to call upon the likes of Takumi Minamino, James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Curtis Jones – with Thiago still unavailable.

And a familiar face in Rhian Brewster makes his first start for Sheffield United after making the switch to the Blades earlier in the month.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Firmino; Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, N. Williams, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri

Sheffield: Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens; Lundstram, Berge, Osborn; McBurnie, Brewster

Substitutes: Verrips, Norwood, Sharp, Robinson, Jagielka, Burke, McGoldrick