Liverpool have confirmed the permanent exit of Rhian Brewster, who moves to Sheffield United having never scored a competitive goal for the Reds.

The young striker has shown great potential and the potential to develop into a goalscorer of remarkable talent, but the current first-team options at Liverpool are not just better than him, but better than most in world football.

As such, a move elsewhere was always likely this season – and now the Reds have ensured themselves of a good deal, Brewster of the potential to improve further – and protect them both for the future.

Sheffield United are signing the 20-year-old for £18 million, rising to £23.5m with add-ons, while the Reds will retain a buy-back option for the next three seasons.

As such, there’s still every chance he returns to be a Liverpool forward in future, if he shows the same appetite for development and proves his worth as a top-level striker.

While the amount for the buy-back has not been specified, it can be expected to be in the £30-40 million region, a reasonable amount to pay for a proven young striker from the Premier League, which is what he would be if the Reds bring him home – a similar fee to that paid for Diogo Jota.

A sell-on clause will also entitle Liverpool to 15 per cent of the fee if Brewster is sold elsewhere.

For a forward who has never actually played in the Premier League, to recoup well over £20m has to be seen as good business by the club after a hefty outlay over the past few weeks, and given the options in attack available to Jurgen Klopp right now.

Selling to the Blades, who went to significant lengths to show Liverpool why they were the right team for Brewster, rather than loaning him out for a season also places more burden of player development onto the club.

They are now directly responsible for improving him for themselves, rather than just having to give him game time for the parent club, which hasn’t always really worked out to the Reds’ benefit.

Brewster has impressed when given the chance with Liverpool, scoring in friendlies with regularity, but he has only made four senior appearances.

He leaves now to continue his path, knowing full well that if he fulfills his undoubted potential, he could yet lead the line for Liverpool in years to come.

Good luck, Rhian!