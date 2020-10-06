Gini Wijnaldum believes there was “nothing concrete” in reports linking him with a move to Barcelona, but conceded that “you never know” about a switch in the future.

Wijnaldum was, for a spell over the summer, widely expected to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, to make way for the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich.

But while Thiago ultimately made the move to Merseyside, Wijnaldum has stayed as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and has started in every Premier League game so far.

It is luxury for the Reds, with Wijnaldum and Thiago both top-level options for Klopp, with there being no room for Marko Grujic in Liverpool’s 25-man Premier League squad as a result.

Despite the rumours, though, there was “nothing concrete” in speculation over Barcelona bringing Wijnaldum to the Nou Camp, according to the player himself.

Speaking ahead of the Netherlands’ friendly clash with Mexico on Wednesday, Liverpool’s No. 5 insisted there was no decision to make in the summer transfer window, but hinted that he would be open joining the Spanish club.

“I don’t think it was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened,” Wijnaldum told reporters.

“There was nothing concrete, I didn’t have to think about it. I will stay on [with Liverpool] it looks like now. My contract will run for another 10 months.

“It can of course change in the coming months, you never know in football. So we will see.”

There were claims Wijnaldum could reopen talks over a new contract at Liverpool, but at this stage it seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will stay beyond 2021.

Given the quality in Klopp’s midfield and the outlay for Thiago, who himself signed a four-year deal with the club, sanctioning a big payday for a player of a similar age and profile would be a costly move for the Reds.

Instead, it seems Wijnaldum will depart on a free transfer next summer, following the likes of Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana in doing so on the expiry of their terms.

He will leave with the blessing of those within Liverpool, having served with distinction throughout his time under Klopp – which is not over yet, with further silverware in sight in what could be Wijnaldum’s last season.