A lacklustre Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but an injury to Fabinho put a dampener on the result.

Champions League Group Stage (2), Anfield

October 27, 2020

Goals: Jota 55′, Salah pen 90′

Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the team that won 2-1 at home to Sheffield United at the weekend, resting the entire front three.

The lack of world-class attacking quality showed, as the Reds performed poorly in the first half, barely creating a single good chance.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead shortly after half-time, thankfully, tapping home from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s low ball.

Evander could have equalised for Midtjylland and Roberto Firmino fired over with the goal gaping, before Mohamed Salah‘s stoppage-time penalty sealed the win.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Supporters weren’t exactly enamoured with the performance, despite the win…

Job done but one to forget perhaps. Maybe understandable given all the changes and injury to Fab. Jota strikes again looks a great signing #10000Goals — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 27, 2020

Another ugly win there. Poor for large spells. 3 points is sound though. Onto West Ham where my new mate Diogo will pop up with another goal — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) October 27, 2020

“They are not looking like champions of any kind. We should be putting these guys to the sword.” – Eoin Browne on Facebook.

That’s a win. Laboured game but another three points with a shuffled side. Trent’s passing tonight sublime, Gomez stepped up as the senior CB. Jota again ticking all those boxes. Stellar signing. #LFCdigest #UCL — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 27, 2020

Not a pretty one tonight but got the job done. Well done Rhys Williams. We have to seriously look at the football schedule. Players aren’t going to be able to maintain performance levels and clubs will be littered with injuries #LIVMID #LFC — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 27, 2020

“Ugly performance overall, but…6 points from 6, and top of the group after Ajax and Atalanta draw.” – Colorado_Red on the forums.

Yes The Reds. Another three points. A bit shite but another clean sheet in Europe ? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 27, 2020

Minamino and Origi did not impress in the slightest…

after 45 mins of Origi and Minamino I have taken the decision to never complain about Firmino again — sabah (@Sabah07) October 27, 2020

Lets be honest Minamino and Origi were horrific — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 27, 2020

“I’ve really wanted Minamino to turn good and I’ve defended him a few times but today I just don’t see what he has to offer” – Jerry Woolrich on Facebook.

what really is the point of Origi? #LFC — Banjmeista (@ThaBanj) October 27, 2020

I’m really trying to give Divock Origi a chance to prove me wrong but as harsh as it sounds, I think his time at Liverpool is over. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 27, 2020

Fabinho’s injury is a huge concern…

I went on all summer, as many others did, saying that a fourth CB was a priority, especially given the crazy fixture list and Matip’s injury record. That was even without legislating for losing Van Dijk for the season. #LFC — Danny (@dlm2131978) October 27, 2020

No way Fabinho is injured aswell ?? pic.twitter.com/Dz5BYNwNZ4 — ? (@t__lfc) October 27, 2020

It was clear from the starting XI that we weren’t going to see #LFC at their fluent best tonight, so you’d imagine Klopp will be happy just to get the points. No getting away from that Fabinho injury, though; even if it’s a minor one, surely they have to do business in January. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 27, 2020

“Oh great another CB gone” – Dutch on the forums.

Fabinho injury arguably one of the worst things that could possibly happen to this Liverpool side at the moment given the circumstances. Hammer blow. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 27, 2020

Had just about made peace with the Van Dijk situation, because Fabinho & Gomez looked a really promising partnership. And then that happens. Grim. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 27, 2020

Henderson Gomez centre back Saturday then. Unless Matip returns out of nowhere. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) October 27, 2020

Ending on a positive, Trent was superb for the Reds…

• Wasn’t the greatest viewing.

• Top of our #UCL group.

• Back to back Champions League wins.

• Clean sheet.

• TAA = MOTM.

• Jota & Shaqiri took their chances.

• Origi & Minamino didn’t.

• Rhys Williams was solid.

• Hopefully Fabinho isn’t too bad. West Ham (H), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 27, 2020

Trent the highlight tonight. Having both FB’s on top form is entirely what we need right now, especially without Thiago or Keita’s creativity. Formation doesn’t look right still, but we’re really short of numbers in midfield. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 27, 2020

“TAA was MOTM easily.” – Scott.Jones on the forums.

Ugly, horrible win, but Trent was fantastic. What a footballer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 27, 2020