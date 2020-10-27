LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Job done but one to forget” – Fans react to Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Midtjylland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

A lacklustre Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but an injury to Fabinho put a dampener on the result.

Liverpool 2-0 Mitdjylland

Champions League Group Stage (2), Anfield
October 27, 2020

Goals: Jota 55′, Salah pen 90′

Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the team that won 2-1 at home to Sheffield United at the weekend, resting the entire front three.

The lack of world-class attacking quality showed, as the Reds performed poorly in the first half, barely creating a single good chance.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead shortly after half-time, thankfully, tapping home from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s low ball.

Evander could have equalised for Midtjylland and Roberto Firmino fired over with the goal gaping, before Mohamed Salah‘s stoppage-time penalty sealed the win.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Supporters weren’t exactly enamoured with the performance, despite the win…

“They are not looking like champions of any kind. We should be putting these guys to the sword.”

Eoin Browne on Facebook.

“Ugly performance overall, but…6 points from 6, and top of the group after Ajax and Atalanta draw.”

Colorado_Red on the forums.

 

Minamino and Origi did not impress in the slightest…

“I’ve really wanted Minamino to turn good and I’ve defended him a few times but today I just don’t see what he has to offer”

Jerry Woolrich on Facebook.

 

Fabinho’s injury is a huge concern…

“Oh great another CB gone”

Dutch on the forums.

 

Ending on a positive, Trent was superb for the Reds…

“TAA was MOTM easily.”

Scott.Jones on the forums.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments