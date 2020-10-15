Jurgen Klopp called upon three academy goalkeepers as Liverpool returned to training ahead of the Merseyside derby, with Alisson injured and Caoimhin Kelleher absent.

The majority of Klopp’s first-team squad were on international duty during the October break, but will now begin to return to Melwood to prepare for the trip to Everton.

Work for the derby has already started, however, with the manager leading a small group through training sessions throughout the week, including the returning Joel Matip, Thiago and Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah has also been involved, with Egypt not having any games this month, while James Milner was present along with Harvey Elliott, back from the England under-19s, and Nat Phillips, who has recovered from injury.

Adrian‘s involvement was crucial, with the Spaniard aiming to work errors out of his system after a harrowing 90 minutes at Villa Park last time out, as Klopp is set to stick with his No. 2 in the absence of Alisson.

With Alisson injured and Caoimhin Kelleher with the Republic of Ireland squad, however, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg needed to call upon the club’s academy ranks to flesh out his group.

That gave Klopp an opportunity to run the rule over Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski, with the trio put through their paces in a fast-paced shooting drill.

Pitaluga, the 17-year-old summer signing from Fluminense, drew big praise from the onlooking staff with one particular save.

First-choice stoppers at under-23s and under-18s level respectively, 19-year-old Jaros and 17-year-old Ojrzynski also caught the eye with their speed and reflexes, with Liverpool’s future between the sticks looking bright.

None of the trio will be considered an immediate option for the first team, with Klopp set to keep faith in Adrian while Kelleher fills in on the bench.

But these sessions at Melwood could give the manager a better idea of his long-term prospects, particularly with Alisson‘s current deputy in the final year of his contract.

It seems as though Pitaluga will be fast-tracked through the age groups, with the Brazilian already listed as a first-team player on the club’s official website, and he is expected to be a regular part of senior training.

Performances in the academy could determine whether either, or both, of Jaros and Ojrzynski keep getting chances, though they certainly have the potential to step up.