Jurgen Klopp was left furious at Richarlison’s red-card challenge on Thiago in the 2-2 draw at Everton, indicating that the Liverpool midfielder could now be left sidelined.

The Reds were denied a comfortable victory over their city rivals due to a number of controversial decisions from referee Michael Oliver and VAR David Coote.

Coote was particularly culpable for his call as Jordan Pickford hacked down Virgil van Dijk, deeming the situation to simply be an offside, before ruling out Jordan Henderson‘s deserved winner for an alleged offside on Sadio Mane.

But as he joined BT Sport for his post-match interview having not seen Pickford’s tackle on Van Dijk back, Klopp’s focus was on the foul that saw Richarlison sent off late on.

The Brazilian was rightly dismissed for a studs-up tackle on Thiago, with the Spaniard now potentially facing a period out, as the manager conceded that “it doesn’t look too good.”

“It is difficult in the moment,” Klopp said.

“Because in the dressing room, the red card for Richarlison is not only a red card for Everton, it’s also a foul on Thiago.

“We don’t know what he has, but it doesn’t look too good.”

Klopp was also adamant Mane was not offside before supplying the cross for Henderson’s late strike, inferring that Coote had “decided” it was despite the images showing otherwise.

“The only situation I saw back was the Henderson goal and the pass for Sadio, and I didn’t see an offside, sorry,” he continued.

“Maybe somebody would explain it to me, but the picture I saw, there was no offside.

“But it was offside because somebody decided it.”

With Alisson already out for up to six weeks, Liverpool now face an anxious wait over the fitness of both Van Dijk and Thiago, which could be a major blow to the Reds ahead of the trip to Ajax in midweek.