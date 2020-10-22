Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas is aiming to step up his return from injury by returning to training next week.

The Greece international has been sidelined since picking up a thigh problem during his full debut for the club – a 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln in the EFL Cup last month.

He has since failed to appear in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for five consecutive games and is certain to add a sixth when Sheffield United visit Anfield this weekend.

However, Tsimikas is hopeful that the will be able to resume full training shortly after that game in order to put himself back in contention as a busy start to the season continues.

Liverpool’s next two midweeks are taken up by Champions League meetings with Midtyjlland and Atalanta, with Premier League fixtures against West Ham United and Manchester City either side.

As such, the return of a player signed to help reduce Andy Robertson‘s workload would represent a major boost for Klopp.

The Scot has started every Reds game thus far this term aside from the two League Cup outings that saw Tsimikas and James Milner feature at left-back.

He would also be expected to feature heavily when his country contests three fixtures in the international break that follows Liverpool’s meeting with Man City next month.

With that in mind, Klopp is sure to be keen to use Tsimikas in the coming weeks as he aims to keep his squad injury-free.