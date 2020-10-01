LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 1, 2020: Liverpool's team coach passes by two street art murals, on the left featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold commissioned by The Anfield Wrap, and on the right the club's captain Jordan Henderson commissioned by The Redmen TV, pictured before the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Follow the Reds’ League Cup clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool take on Arsenal for the second time this week, this time in the League Cup! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Milner; Grujic, Jones, Wilson; Salah, Jota, Minamino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Elliott, Origi

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos; Pepe, Saka, Nketiah

Subs: Runarsson, Luiz, Tierney, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Lacazette

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments