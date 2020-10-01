Liverpool take on Arsenal for the second time this week, this time in the League Cup! We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.
Teams
Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Milner; Grujic, Jones, Wilson; Salah, Jota, Minamino
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Elliott, Origi
Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos; Pepe, Saka, Nketiah
Subs: Runarsson, Luiz, Tierney, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Lacazette
