Liverpool take on Arsenal for the second time this week, this time in the League Cup! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Milner; Grujic, Jones, Wilson; Salah, Jota, Minamino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Elliott, Origi

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos; Pepe, Saka, Nketiah

Subs: Runarsson, Luiz, Tierney, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Lacazette

Our coverage updates automatically below: