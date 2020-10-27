Anfield welcomes the new Champions League season, but for the first time in Europe there are no fans at the Reds’ home. We’re live for Liverpool vs. Midtjylland.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Pawel Raczkowski (POL).

Chris Williams is running tonight's blog

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Milner; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jones, R Williams, Cain, N Williams

Midtjylland: Andersen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba

Subs: Ottesen, Birkso, Cools, James, Dyhr, Madsen, Evander, Kraev, Isaksen, Anderson, Vibe, Pfeiffer

