LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: FC Midtjylland's Sory Kaba (L) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Midtjylland – Follow the Reds’ Champions League action here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Anfield welcomes the new Champions League season, but for the first time in Europe there are no fans at the Reds’ home. We’re live for Liverpool vs. Midtjylland.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Pawel Raczkowski (POL).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Milner; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jones, R Williams, Cain, N Williams

Midtjylland: Andersen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba

Subs: Ottesen, Birkso, Cools, James, Dyhr, Madsen, Evander, Kraev, Isaksen, Anderson, Vibe, Pfeiffer

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments