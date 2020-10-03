Marko Grujic is still likely to leave Liverpool before the end of the transfer window on Monday night, but it could be that the midfielder now stays in the Premier League.

The standout performer over the Reds’ two games in this season’s League Cup was Grujic, who caught the eye with a pair of dominant displays as a box-to-box midfielder.

Such was Grujic’s impact that Jurgen Klopp would not be against keeping the Serbian in his squad beyond October 5, but the reality of the situation is that competition is already fierce in the middle of the park at Liverpool.

Despite proving himself as a capable option during his two-year loan spell at Hertha Berlin, the 24-year-old would likely be ninth in the pecking order under Klopp.

With the Reds exiting the League Cup after defeat to Arsenal on Thursday night, his opportunities will be limited, though continued injuries and the threat of COVID-19 makes this an unpredictable campaign.

Liverpool have already fielded a bid for Grujic from Borussia Monchengladbach, but it appears as though that was below their £20 million valuation, like Harry Wilson as evidenced by his involvement against the Gunners.

But according to the Mail‘s Dominic King, both Southampton and West Ham have registered their interest in the lofty midfielder.

King describes Southampton as “very keen,” with his colleague David Kent later claiming that both sides are “hopeful” of a loan deal in the coming days, though that is very unlikely.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool would not allow either Grujic or Wilson to leave on another temporary move this summer, with £20 million price tags set and if they are not met, they will stay as part of the squad.

The Reds discovered their Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday, and will play 19 more games in the Premier League and Europe before the end of the year, including home and away clashes with Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland.

While Grujic will not be a regular in either competition, his presence could flesh out the squad if any further setbacks occur in terms of fitness or illness.

The FA Cup third round is also set to take place in the first week of January, a month that would see the club reconsider the futures of the fringe figures who stayed beyond the summer deadline.

Grujic has proved his ability as a potential Premier League player, though, and adding his physicality and drive to Southampton‘s midfield may be a wise move for both parties.